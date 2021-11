For every dollar Americans spend on Thanksgiving meals this year, farmers and ranchers will earn just approximately 14.3 cents, according to the Michigan Farmers Union (MFU). “Farmers are glad to help supply families the food that brings us all together during the holidays,” said MFU President Bob Thompson. “But small, independent farmers need a better, fairer deal when it comes to how we support our families. We need to get a better share of the profits we make possible.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO