Kamala Harris becomes first woman with presidential power, but just for a few hours

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president will be under anesthesia...

checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
Person
Kamala Harris
10NEWS

Yes, it is possible for a sitting vice president to be nominated to the Supreme Court

In the days after CNN published a report about Vice President Kamala Harris’s performance in the White House, rumors trended online based on one paragraph in the article. “Defenders and people who care for Harris are getting frantic. When they're annoyed, some pass around a recent Onion story mocking her lack of more substantive work, one with the headline, ‘White House Urges Kamala Harris To Sit At Computer All Day In Case Emails Come Through.’ When they're depressed, they bat down the Aaron Sorkin-style rumor that Biden might try to replace her by nominating her to a Supreme Court vacancy. That chatter has already reached top levels of the Biden orbit, according to one person who's heard it,” the article said.
uticaphoenix.net

Kamala Harris Makes History, Again, As the First Black Woman

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made history again as the first Black woman to be given presidential power as she stood in for U.S. President Joe Biden while he went under anesthesia for a routine medical procedure on Friday. Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy, which took an hour and 25...
Washington Times

Media finally notices just how terrible Kamala Harris is doing

Let’s just say the French accent didn’t, uh, help. Kamala Harris (remember her? She’s the one who said Joe Biden was racist before joining his ticket and becoming his vice president) is imploding like SN 2018gv (a star in the spiral galaxy NGC 2525 that self-detonated in a supernova and then, poof, disappeared).
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
