ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Interpretive Center Part of Pond Creek Project

By Rebecca Fox
Cape May County Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Golden, director, New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, explained the purpose is to restore the marsh and add some recreation areas, as well. It was said that currently, the marsh in the area is struggling with an invasive marsh plant. “Much of this project is designed to...

www.capemaycountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Rec Center expansion project underway

(Audubon) The Audubon Rec Center is adding on. Jason Hocker is on the subcommittee and says they started in the spring. “We are making really great progress. The plan is to add a gymnasium to the east of the existing facility. This was in the original design, but got put on hold for cost reasons. Now that the rec center is up and running and has been successful we feel it’s a great time to add that extra amenity on there and enhance what we have.”
AUDUBON, IA
Brainerd Dispatch

National Loon Center acquires land as part of loon habitat preservation project

CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center acquired approximately 6 acres of land with over 2,500 feet of shoreline in Fifty Lakes to protect critical loon nesting habitat. With this purchase, relatively undisturbed aquatic and riparian habitat that supports nesting loons and a whole host of other wildlife will be protected, a news release stated.
FIFTY LAKES, MN
WFMJ.com

Renovations at Mill Creek MetroParks Ford Nature Center make progress

Mill Creek MetroParks is inviting the public to follow along as renovations to the Ford Nature Center progress. On Monday, the park posted several photos to social media. The post said the pictures showcase the start of the installation of the Rooftop Garden, lawn installation, landscaping and lower level progress.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Sheridan Press

Council considering $800K bid for Malcolm Wallop Park Pond project

SHERIDAN — A long-gestating pond project in Malcolm Wallop Park is starting to take shape. City councilors will consider accepting a bid for the project Dec. 6. City engineer Hanns Mercer recommended the council accept a bid from the team of Barnum Inc. and Stantec Consulting Services. The bid has a guaranteed maximum price of $800,000 for the design and construction of the pond combined.
SHERIDAN, WY
hometownsource.com

Crooked Creek Watershed project is nearing completion

For the Root River SWCD & Crooked Creek Watershed District. After many years of planning and preparation the latest Crooked Creek Watershed Project is nearing completion. Following the extreme flood event of August 2007, the Crooked Creek Watershed Managers decided to prioritize areas of the watershed where improvements in flood control and reduced sedimentation could be realized. One of the sites chosen is located in Section 1 of Winnebago Township and was chosen because of continued devastation due to increased heavy flood events since the 2007 flood.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pond#Design#Higbee Beach Wma
Sheridan Media

Contractor Selection for Malcolm Wallop Park Pond Project Discussed at Council Study Session

The Malcolm Wallop Park Pond Project was an item of discussion at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council study session. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Staff with the City of Sheridan advertised a Request for Proposals from August 5 through August 31 for qualified construction and design services for a design-build project for the Malcolm Wallop Park Pond Project. City Engineer Hanns Mercer said they are recommending the City Council award the project to Barnum, Inc. and Stantec Consulting Services for a Guaranteed Maximum Price amount of $800,000.
SHERIDAN, WY
enr.com

Hidden Creek Community Center

As the first mass timber structure in the city of Hillsboro, Ore., the Hidden Creek Community Center reflects its wooded surroundings. The 51,500-sq-ft, two-story center sits on 20 acres surrounded by hiking trails. The team adapted the building’s cross-laminated timber structural system to allow for the necessary spans in the two-court gymnasium without sacrificing the 18-ft cantilever at the entry. With glulam beams spanning north and south, exposed timber decking ceilings and large glass windows, the interior spaces seamlessly connect with the adjacent meadow and Douglas fir forest. Large timber beams push the second floor’s glass-walled cardio center out over the main entryway. The facility’s metal-clad exterior is reminiscent of tree bark.
HILLSBORO, OR
ourquadcities.com

Nahant Marsh begins logging as part of restoration project

Nahant Marsh Education Center will work with Steines Logging and Woodland Forestry Consulting to log nearly 30 acres of timber as part of a larger ecological restoration project designed by Impact 7G. According to Nahant Marsh Executive Director Brian Ritter, the area that will be logged has low diversity and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Norman Transcript

Planning commission approves special use request for Normandy Creek Center sports bar, ordinance amendment for flood insurance discounts

The Norman Planning Commission Thursday approved a special use request for an 11,000-square-foot sports bar in Normandy Creek Center, along with a request to amend the city floodplain ordinance that will increase flood insurance premium discounts for residents in a certain area. Normandy Creek Center is a C-2, general commercial...
NORMAN, OK
eplocalnews.org

Purgatory Creek culvert project completed

This past weekend, for the first time since February, eastbound drivers on the stretch of Valley View Road between Edenvale Boulevard and Bent Creek Golf Course could use eastbound lanes. Orange and white traffic barrels were gone on both sides of the regional trail bridge that spans the arterial road....
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
kq2.com

Parks and Recreation gives update on Corby Pond, other projects

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The board of the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation department gave an update on Corby Pond and some of the other parks projects going on across the city. During their regular meeting Thursday, they learned that by the time crews are done, the pond will be 10 feet deep.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Post-Journal

Silver Creek Project Presented To Public

SILVER CREEK — The former Silver Creek school on Main Street has been described by elected officials and members of the public alike as an unsafe, eye sore of a building. The school, which has been closed down for decades, has been a topic of discussion for a property to renovate for years, and after Tuesday, the renovation is “as close as it’s ever been.”
SILVER CREEK, NY
sullivan-times.com

Goose Pond FWA adds displays to Visitor Center

Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area, located nearby south of Linton,. has completed installation of additional displays at its Visitor. They include information about wetland habitats and migratory birds,. as well as interactive features that highlight other wildlife that can. be found at the property, such as fur bearing mammals...
LINTON, IN
claytodayonline.com

Black Creek Project projected to start this summer for Lake Brooklyn

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS – The Black Creek Water Resource Development Project is expected to dramatically change Keystone Heights in the coming years and local leaders now have an updated timeline of the process. The project spearheaded by the St. Johns River Water Management District would divert about 10 million gallons of...
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy