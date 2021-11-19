Interpretive Center Part of Pond Creek Project

As the first mass timber structure in the city of Hillsboro, Ore., the Hidden Creek Community Center reflects its wooded surroundings. The 51,500-sq-ft, two-story center sits on 20 acres surrounded by hiking trails. The team adapted the building’s cross-laminated timber structural system to allow for the necessary spans in the two-court gymnasium without sacrificing the 18-ft cantilever at the entry. With glulam beams spanning north and south, exposed timber decking ceilings and large glass windows, the interior spaces seamlessly connect with the adjacent meadow and Douglas fir forest. Large timber beams push the second floor’s glass-walled cardio center out over the main entryway. The facility’s metal-clad exterior is reminiscent of tree bark.
