Interpretive Center Part of Pond Creek Project

(Audubon) The Audubon Rec Center is adding on. Jason Hocker is on the subcommittee and says they started in the spring. “We are making really great progress. The plan is to add a gymnasium to the east of the existing facility. This was in the original design, but got put on hold for cost reasons. Now that the rec center is up and running and has been successful we feel it’s a great time to add that extra amenity on there and enhance what we have.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO