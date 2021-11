Motorists can expect more changes to traffic patterns in coming weeks thanks to the massive bridge-replacement and intersection redesign underway at the US 27/SR 60 crossing. Beginning November 29, 2021, Central Avenue at US 27 will be closed to allow crews to pour concrete in the center of the intersection. The disruption at the intersection will last for approximately two weeks, according to the Floridea Department of Transportation.

