Religion: Keeping our hearts full of thanksgiving

The November holiday we have come to know as Thanksgiving, which runs against the tail-end of our nation’s election cycle, is a reminder of the dark thread between the colonization of our fields, our plates and our minds. The similarities may go unnoticed or at least diminished in favor of the more delightful, amicable tale of “pilgrims and Indians.” You know, the one we all learned and sang about at our first-grade recitals, wearing headbands embellished with feathers made from our small, traced hands. Afterwards, families would accompany their little ones through the lunch line at the school cafeteria to be served turkey smothered in gravy alongside perfectly square-shaped dressing with our carton of cold, frothy, white milk.

