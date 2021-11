Collinson’s Priority Pass announced its plans to more than double the number of lounges worldwide that will be offering its Ready 2 Order food and beverage system. Ready 2 Order was developed by Priority Pass in recognition of the challenges traditional F&B models in lounges faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The solution meant a number of lounges were able to protect the provision of F&B for guests, whilst ensuring all members and lounge staff could stay safe via a contactless ordering process. The additional lounges that will be offering Ready 2 Order will be announced over the coming months.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO