Assist education with the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE. Featuring Windows 11 SE and Microsoft 365 for Education, it simplifies learning for students, making it great for schools. In particular, Windows 11 SE features a minimal interface and an education-first menu of curated apps to minimize distractions and provide a cleaner interface. Moreover, the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE makes learning more accessible with Office 365 web apps, Chrome extensions, and Google Classroom web apps. All the while, Microsoft 365 for Education provides a suite of applications to support student learning. Furthermore, this laptop boasts a vibrant, 11.6-inch display that automatically adjusts the screen brightness to match your surroundings. You can also switch it to online or offline mode to undergo assignments from anywhere. Finally, with a 16-hour battery, it’ll remain powered from the classroom to home.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO