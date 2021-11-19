ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSJD Local Newscast - November 19, 2021

By Lucas Brady Woods
 6 days ago

Colorado voters will decide next year whether to cut their income tax rate for...

KIMT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs vaccine mandate into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits. Reynolds signed the bill Friday and the law becomes effective immediately.
IOWA STATE
floridapolitics.com

House votes to strip Surgeon General’s vaccine mandate power

The House voted Wednesday to limit the emergency powers of the state Surgeon General. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) along a partly line vote. Republican Rep. Alex Andrade is the bill sponsor. Under a bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the state Surgeon General several emergency powers, including the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado State
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Deb Haaland Orders Removal of Offensive Names on Federal Land

Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Deb Haaland
CBS Baltimore

Trump Backs Cox’s Bid For GOP Nomination In Maryland Governor’s Race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Maryland Del. Daniel Cox’s bid for the Republican nomination for governor. The Washington Post reports Trump’s endorsement Monday described Cox as a “tough lawyer and smart businessman” who fought “the Rigged Presidential Election every step of the way.” In addition to fighting 2020 presidential election results certification, Cox sued Republican Gov. Larry Hogan over stay-at-home orders. Trump said Cox’s opponent Kelly Schulz, was “handpicked” by Hogan, and called him a “RINO.” Hogan tweeted that he’d “prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points.” Dirk Haire, the head of the state Republican Party, said the race would come down to how well Schulz, Cox and Robin Ficker lay out their visions. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

Manchin’s next blow to liberals

During his six years as governor, Sen. Joe Manchin developed a rough three-part test he's taken to Washington: Are proposed programs paid for? Do they have bipartisan support? And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?. Why it matters: The West Virginia Democrat wields unparalleled power in a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

In lieu of path to citizenship, advocates cheer immigration reforms in spending bill

While a pathway to citizenship was nixed in the most recent version of the Build Back Better Act, a flagship legislation part of President Joe Biden’s agenda, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and immigration advocates still welcome the protections from deportation expected to impact about 6.5 million undocumented immigrants.   Under the House version of the spending […] The post In lieu of path to citizenship, advocates cheer immigration reforms in spending bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
953wiki.com

Local News from Wednesday, November 17th, 2021

This is the third lawsuit Todd Rokita has filed in attempt to stop vaccine mandates. Texting and driving is already illegal in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Allow the state public health emergency to expire. Beat the Pack – Jefferson County, IN is a FREE 2-week program to give up smoking....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
loudoun.gov

Virtual Workshop on Local Redistricting Tool Slated for November 18

Members of the public are invited to take part in an online workshop to learn how to use the online mapping tool developed for Loudoun County’s local redistricting process. The workshop, scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021, will provide a general overview of Loudoun’s redistricting project, an introduction to online resources on local redistricting, and a demonstration of the online redistricting tool. Staff members of the Office of Mapping and Geographic Information will also answer technical questions regarding the online tool.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ksjd.org

Politics chat: Democrats champion Build Back Better bill while Republicans decry cost

For Democrats, there is some momentum after so many months of infighting on Capitol Hill. The infrastructure bill is now law, and the Ambitious Social Spending Bill, known as Build Back Better, is in the hands of the Senate. There's also some positive news about the economy coming after weeks of rising consumer prices. Joining me now is NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
CONGRESS & COURTS

