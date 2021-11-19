CDC Directory Walensky endorses boosters for everyone over age 18

So far, close to a million kids aged 5 to 11 have gotten the Covid vaccine. While some parents clamor for appointments, others still have questions. Today, Dr. Oz and Director of The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, break down everything you need to know about the pediatric Covid vaccine roll-out. She weighs in on dose availability, whether or not schools will mandate vaccines for kids and what the data says about natural versus vaccine-induced immunity. She also shares with Dr. Oz her message to parents who are still hesitant about vaccinating their children.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO