CDC Directory Walensky endorses boosters for everyone over age 18

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that any Hoosier aged 18 or older can now receive a booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines so long as they received their second dose at least six months ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously endorsed boosters for all adults Nov. 19, after the FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna's booster shots for all adults earlier the same day, The Washington Post reports. While the advisory committee's recommendations are awaiting official sign off from the agency, CDC Director...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- After the FDA approved the usage of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone above the age of 18, a CDC panel met Friday to make its own assessment. The panel voted to support the use of the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for all...
On November 19, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) expanded recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose. The Food...
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced that all adults statewide should get COVID-19 booster shots, a few hours before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially authorized boosters for all adults nationwide. State officials said early data indicates vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infections wanes over time, in part due to the greater infectiousness ...
So far, close to a million kids aged 5 to 11 have gotten the Covid vaccine. While some parents clamor for appointments, others still have questions. Today, Dr. Oz and Director of The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, break down everything you need to know about the pediatric Covid vaccine roll-out. She weighs in on dose availability, whether or not schools will mandate vaccines for kids and what the data says about natural versus vaccine-induced immunity. She also shares with Dr. Oz her message to parents who are still hesitant about vaccinating their children.
With the expected approval late Friday by the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all U.S. adults will be eligible for COVID boosters days before heavy U.S. travel leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday. A CDC expert advisory panel Friday unanimously endorsed broad adult eligibility for either...
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Even in states with high vaccination rates, the number of COVID-19 cases is spiking. More people 65-and-older are ending up in the hospital, CDC data shows. Federal health agencies are now considering approving booster shots for all adults. But as they continue to look at the data,...
(Atlanta, GA) -- A new report says there's growing frustration among Biden Administration health officials when it comes to who should be eligible for a coronavirus booster shot. The Washington Post is reporting CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has warned about making more people eligible so quickly. Only certain individuals are...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. An independent panel that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Friday to recommend COVID-19 boosters for everyone age 18 and up who received Pfizer's or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, at least six months after their second dose. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the committee's expanded booster recommendations shortly after on Friday, making the guidance official.
(Reuters) – More U.S. adults could be eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if a panel of experts meets as planned on Friday and recommends that a third round of the shots would be beneficial for a broad population. While over 31 million Americans have already received...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 19 endorsed coronavirus booster shots for all American adults and expanded its recommendation for booster shots to include individuals ages 18 and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after receiving their second dose. The CDC...
A little over a year ago, Rochelle Walensky—then a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, now the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—gave an interview to WBUR in which she noted the purported successes of lockdown policies in authoritarian countries. "To give you a sense...
The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Two children have fallen ill after a California vaccine clinic gave multiple kids doses of the COVID-19 shot higher than what is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sutter Health, in Antioch - around 30 miles east of Oakland - accidentally gave 14 children aged five to...
Double-masking, staying at home nearly 24/7 and rarely seeing people beyond his wife are still the way of life for kidney transplant recipient Andrew Linder, even after many in the United States are living like the pandemic has ended. Health officials are recommending third and even fourth shots to boost...
