Boltrend Games revealed Disgaea RPG will arrive on PC through Steam. Disgaea RPG will be available in Early Access and will release sometime between December 2021 to the first quarter of 2022 according to its Steam page. The only available language option will be English. Disgaea RPG will be in Early Access for one to two months. However, Boltrend Games mentions that this period could increase, or potentially shorten, depending on the situation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO