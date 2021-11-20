ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Best Yakuza Games of All Time Ranked by Sales

 6 days ago
The Yakuza series has very scarce information on the sales numbers of official games. From what we could gather, here's the top 10 based on sales: 10. Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! 9. Yakuza 4 8. Yakuza 5 7. Yakuza: Like a Dragon 6. Yakuza 3 5. Yakuza 6: The Song of...

TechRadar

Is the Nintendo GameCube the best games console of all time, ever?

If ever there was a console that was under-appreciated at the time of its release it was Nintendo’s GameCube. We're celebrating 50 Years of Games in conjunction with the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, the world's biggest public-voted games awards show. This year's show will celebrate a milestone in gaming history, the release of Computer Space, the world's first commercial arcade machine in November 1971. And we'll be looking for your votes on the best console of all time (starting 3PM GMT, November 8) – will the GameCube make the cut?
Deals: Various Yakuza Games Are Ridiculously Cheap On Xbox Right Now

Yakuza 0 - £3.74 / $4.99. The Yakuza Remastered Collection - £20.99 / £23.99. There are a few other games on sale for the rest of the day, such as DOOM Eternal (£21.99 / $23.99), The Ascent (£22.49 / $26.99) and Dishonored 2 (£12.49 / $14.99), with the full list highlighted over at HotUKDeals.
5 of the Most WTF Moments From the Yakuza Game Series

The Yakuza game series deals with some pretty serious subject matter — in addition to the gangster politics, the killing, and betrayal, there’s heaping helpings of awesome bloody violence that make this one game series that’s not for the faint of heart. But SEGA has always balanced all the heavy subject matter with plenty of lighthearted moments too. In fact, some of the side-quests, random encounters and other diversions have been so crazy, they’ll stick with you long after the last boss battle is over. Here we’ve selected five of the wackiest, zaniest and even most disturbing moments from the Yakuza series — read on if you dare.
Yakuza 8 is Set Years After Like a Dragon, Sega Has Non-Yakuza and Judgment Game(s) Planned

The latest Weekly Famitsu has Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirming Yakuza 8 is set years after Yakuza: Like a Dragon, alongside news for other non-Yakuza and Judgment games. The news that Yakuza 8 is set years after Yakuza: Like a Dragon was confirmed by new studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama, who has taken up the role of recently-departed series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi.
Yakuza Studio Working on Yakuza 8, Judgement, and a Brand New Game

Ryo Ga Gotoku Studio is currently working on Yakuza 8 as well as another unannounced game, and intends to "take great care" of the Judgement series. In a conversation with Famitsu (translated by IGN Japan), Ryo Ga Gotoku studio director, Masayoshi Yokoyama, said “I can’t go into any details about Yakuza 8 yet, but I can reveal it will be a continuation of the story of 7, set a few years later.”
The Best CoD Vanguard Maps, All 16 Ranked from Worst to Best

If you’re jumping into this year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, then chances are you’re starting to get to grips with Sledgehammer Games’ multiplayer maps. While many of them are terrific, there are quite a few duds. Fortunately, thanks to the game’s silky smooth gameplay, you can still have a blast, even on the maps that are slightly below standard. Still, it’s handy knowing which ones are the lemons, right?
Here Are The Best Selling Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One Games of All Time In Japan

Famitsu has shared the sales data for the Xbox consoles in Japan including a list of the best-selling software that includes all major exclusives. Xbox never had a lot of luck with selling well in Japan. While Microsoft managed to do well with the X360, it was still a far cry compared to the other consoles in the market. The OG XB didn’t fare that well in Japan either despite the support of Japanese developers, while the XB1 just failed out of the gate.
The Best Gaming Hardware of All Time is revealed as the PC at the Golden Joystick Awards

The PC has been crowned Best Gaming Hardware of All Time at this year's Golden Joystick Awards 2021. To celebrate 50 years of gaming, the Golden Joystick Awards introduced two special new categories for this year's awards: Ultimate Game of All Time and Best Gaming Hardware of All Time. After a closely fought vote, we're delighted to reveal that the PC is your choice for hardware.
Most Anticipated PS5 Games In 2022 Ranked – Best Upcoming PS5 Games

Most Anticipated PS5 Games In 2022 Ranked – Great Upcoming PS5 Games. When it comes to great PS5 games in 2022, we’ve got no shortage of possibilities. From the stunning looking God of War Ragnarok to the jaw-dropping Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation gamers have never had it better. So to quantify things a bit better for you all, we’ve compiled a list of the most anticipated PS4 and PS5 games for 2022. For further reading, you can check out our in-depth PS5 guide, PS4 games that give free PS5 upgrades guide, all the best PS5 games available, all PS5 games that have enhanced graphics, PS5 games that support crossplay, PS4 games that run at 60 FPS on PS5 and our feature which details all the PS5 games that perform better than the Xbox Series X versions. Finally, you might want to catch up on our continually updated guide which shows all the PS4 and PS5 games being released in 2022.
All Yakuza Games in Order of Release Date

Yakuza is a Japanese series that incorporates multiple elements for a unique formula. These are beat ’em up titles, primarily. Yet, they have ARPG, action-adventure, turn-based combat, and open-world features. In Japan, the series’ name is Ryū ga Gotoku (“Like a Dragon”). It was a relatively unknown game series until...
