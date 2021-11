Photographer Lynn Harrington snapped these photos of our local wildlife recently. Harrington writes:. An immature bald eagle in a Humboldt bay estuary repeatedly attempted to catch a duck but missed each time. To add insult to injury he was attacked from above by a raven after missing his mark, in much the same manner as song birds attack ravens and crows. Meanwhile a pair of wary turkey buzzards picked at what one of his former meals may have been- a ragged pile of what looks to be goose bones picked nearly clean. Except for the delicate grey globs of soupy morsels enjoyed by the vultures. Such is nature in all it’s grim glory.

