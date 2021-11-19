ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

BioMarin wins FDA approval for injection to increase growth in children with dwarfism

By Sean Whooley
drugdeliverybusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Rafael, California-based BioMarin’s Voxzogo (vosoritide) injection has indication to increase linear growth in pediatric patients with achondroplasia (a form of dwarfism) five years of age and older with open epiphysis (growth plates). Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies, with BioMarin intending...

www.drugdeliverybusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and […]
INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

Moderna Seeks To Develop Variant-Specific Boosters For COVID-19 Mutations Like Omicron

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s already testing its current vaccine on the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 and has a plan in place to create a booster for the variant if needed. Moderna said the Omicron variant has mutations that may increase the transmission rate and could accelerate waning immunity. The Cambridge-based biotechnology company has been working on a strategy to handle variants if the current vaccination and additional booster dose does not protect against emerging strains such as Omicron. The strategy includes a higher dose of the booster for healthy adults, which Moderna is already testing against Omicron. It is also...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seeking Alpha

Aadi Bioscience: FDA Approval Of Fyarro Only The Beginning

Aadi Bioscience receives FDA approval of Fyarro for treatment of patients with PEComa. Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) received FDA approval for its drug Fyarro (ABI-009), which was approved to treat patients with a rare ultra sarcoma known as a PEComa. It is a small population of patients, but Fyarro is the first drug approved for it. However, I believe that this initial approval sets up for greater potential based on a possible expansion of using the mTOR pathway towards other targets. The goal is to file an IND to start two new studies. These two new studies are expected to be tumor-agnostic ones. Meaning, they will use ABI-009 to go after genomic alterations regardless of tumor type. In other words, the main goal is to target TSC1 and TSC2 genomic alterations. This will help Aadi to go after a larger group of patients, not just 300 patients in the United States with PEComa. With proof of concept and FDA approval of Fyarro, there is an opportunity to increase the drug's reach towards other genomic alteration pathway targets. I believe this could set up the company for increased revenue, should it be able to achieve positive results in these other mTOR gene pathways.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
San Rafael, CA
San Rafael, CA
Health
Local
California Business
Local
California Health
San Rafael, CA
Business
LiveScience

1st drug to treat genetic cause of dwarfism approved by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug to treat the most common form of dwarfism, known as achondroplasia. Achondroplasia is caused by mutations in the FGFR3 gene, which encodes instructions to build a protein involved in bone growth and development, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. These mutations push the gene into overdrive, studies suggest, which impedes the process by which cartilage tissue gets replaced by bone; this leads to the development of short and abnormally-shaped bones and causes people with achondroplasia to be of short stature. In addition to dwarfism, the mutations can cause health complications, such as sleep apnea, recurrent ear infections, a build-up of fluid in the brain and skeletal problems that require surgery to correct.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
drugdeliverybusiness.com

European regulators approve Janssen’s twice-yearly schizophrenia treatment

Indicated as a maintenance treatment for adults with schizophrenia, Byannli won approval based on results from the Route 6 study, which found that 92.5% of patients receiving the therapy were relapse-free at 12 months. Get the full story from our sister site, Drug Discovery & Development.
INDUSTRY
healio.com

Difluprednate ophthalmic emulsion receives FDA approval

The FDA has approved an abbreviated new drug application for difluprednate ophthalmic emulsion 0.05%, the generic version of Durezol, according to a press release from Amneal Pharmaceuticals. Difluprednate is used to treat inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery. “With the approval of difluprednate, a complex ophthalmic suspension product, we...
INDUSTRY
Medscape News

FDA Approves Vosoritide for Children With Achondroplasia

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved vosoritide (Voxzogo) daily injection for the treatment of children with achondroplasia, the most common form of human dwarfism. The indication is for children aged 5 years and older who have achondroplasia and open epiphyses (growth plates), meaning that they still have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Dwarfism#Clinical Research#Europe#Prv#Biomarin Chairman
Phramalive.com

U.S. FDA clears BioMarin’s Voxzogo as first approved therapy for achondroplasia

BioMarin Pharmaceutical scored a first on Friday and provided an option for patients with a rare disease for which there is little recourse. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Voxzogo (vosoritide) to improve growth in children five years of age and older with achondroplasia, a rare genetic disorder that causes the most common form of dwarfism.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BioMarin drug becomes first U.S. approved therapy for dwarfism

(Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's once-daily injection for children with the most common type of dwarfism received clearance from the U.S. health regulator on Friday, making it the first approved therapy for achondroplasia in the country. The approval for Voxzogo, intended for children aged five and older, comes months after...
WHITE OAK, MD
The Free Press - TFP

FDA Approves Moderna And Pfizer Boosters For Adults

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for booster shot use for adults in the U.S., the agency announced Friday,. The announcement was made just two months after the FDA first rejected the White House’s plan to administer booster shots to all adults the week of Sept. 20. FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock approved the booster without holding the usual public meeting to review the data, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet Friday afternoon to discuss the authorization, according to the FDA press release.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
The Press

BioMarin Receives FDA Approval for VOXZOGO™ (vosoritide) for Injection, Indicated to Increase Linear Growth in Children with Achondroplasia Aged 5 and Up with Open Growth Plates

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval to VOXZOGO™ (vosoritide) for Injection, indicated to increase linear growth in pediatric patients with achondroplasia five years of age and older with open epiphyses (growth plates). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an improvement in annualized growth velocity (AGV). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies. To fulfill this post-marketing requirement, BioMarin intends to use the ongoing open-label extension studies compared to available natural history.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves first drug to treat short stature caused by most common form of dwarfism

The FDA has approved the first drug designed to treat short stature caused by achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. The agency said Nov. 19 that Voxzogo, made by BioMarin, is designed for kids ages 5 and older with achondroplasia and open epiphyses, or growth plates, which means they still have the potential to grow. The drug targets the underlying cause of short stature caused by achondroplasia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WVNS

Local pharmacy reacts to FDA booster approval

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Food and Drug Administration amended an emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Pfizer covid booster shots.  The singe-dose booster is now available for all people over the age of 18. However, the approval still needs to go through the CDC before the authorization goes into effect, nationally. “Right now the […]
HEALTH
MSNBC

FDA expected to approve Covid booster for all adults

After some confusion over booster eligibility, the FDA is expected to approve Covid booster shots for all adults nationwide. Dr. Kavita Patel tells Lawrence O’Donnell that the need for a booster doesn’t mean the vaccine wasn’t effective. “This is a novel virus, we’ve never had a vaccine for it before. And as we’re learning – like many other viruses – we need at least three doses to constitute full immunity for at least a year.”Nov. 19, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID pill update: Pfizer seeks emergency FDA approval as US buys 10M courses

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill "could prove to be another critical tool in our arsenal that will accelerate our path out of the pandemic," President Joe Biden today said his administration has purchased 10 million courses of the Pfizer oral drug. The announcement comes two days after the drug-maker asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the pill for emergency use.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Adjuvant Pembrolizumab for Renal Cell Carcinoma

The FDA has approved adjuvant pembrolizumab for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma with an intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence following nephrectomy or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions. The FDA has approved adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with an intermediate-high or...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Besremi for Treatment of Polycythemia Vera

Results of studies show about 61% of individuals with PV experienced a complete hematological response. The FDA has approved ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft (Besremi, PharmaEssentia Corporation) for the treatment of individuals with polycythemia vera (PV), according to a statement from the company. “The FDA approval of Besremi for people with polycythemia vera...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Pegylated Interferon Wins FDA Approval for Polycythemia Vera

The FDA granted a first-ever approval of an interferon for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV), also making ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft (Besremi) the first approved PV therapy that patients can receive regardless of treatment history. PV originates from a genetic mutation in stem cells in the bone marrow, leading to...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy