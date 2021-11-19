BioMarin wins FDA approval for injection to increase growth in children with dwarfism

Aadi Bioscience receives FDA approval of Fyarro for treatment of patients with PEComa. Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) received FDA approval for its drug Fyarro (ABI-009), which was approved to treat patients with a rare ultra sarcoma known as a PEComa. It is a small population of patients, but Fyarro is the first drug approved for it. However, I believe that this initial approval sets up for greater potential based on a possible expansion of using the mTOR pathway towards other targets. The goal is to file an IND to start two new studies. These two new studies are expected to be tumor-agnostic ones. Meaning, they will use ABI-009 to go after genomic alterations regardless of tumor type. In other words, the main goal is to target TSC1 and TSC2 genomic alterations. This will help Aadi to go after a larger group of patients, not just 300 patients in the United States with PEComa. With proof of concept and FDA approval of Fyarro, there is an opportunity to increase the drug's reach towards other genomic alteration pathway targets. I believe this could set up the company for increased revenue, should it be able to achieve positive results in these other mTOR gene pathways.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO