OUTDOORS: Black-footed ferret release aided by CPW’s partnerships with agriculture

By Carrie Besnette Hauser Colorado Parks, Wildlife
Montrose Daily Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) Commission traditionally meets on the eastern end of our state for its November meeting. We do so, in part, to celebrate and highlight the importance of agriculture to Colorado, and the partnerships that farmers, ranchers and other landowners and land managers forge with CPW to...

i-70scout.com

Black-footed ferret, the rarest mammal in North America, found in homeowner garage; CPW re-releases into the wild

This endangered black-footed ferret popped up in a homeowner’s garage in Pueblo West on Monday. The homeowner coaxed it into a box and called Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officers and biologists examined it and determined it was among 9 black-footed ferrets released on the nearby Walker Ranch two weeks ago. After deeming it healthy, CPW officers re-released it on a prairie dog colony on the ranch.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

5 critically endangered black-footed ferrets find a new home on Pueblo West ranch

Despite some reluctance voiced by one loud chattering critter, five critically endangered black-footed ferrets were released Nov. 19 on the Walker Ranch near Pueblo West. They didn’t know it but the ferrets were coming home to a carefully plague-proofed setting. About 1,600 acres of Gary and Georgia Walker’s ranch is home to black-tailed prairie dogs which account for 90% of a ferret’s diet.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
rockydailynews.com

Colorado releases endangered black-footed ferrets to help species grow

LAMAR — Somewhere between the comforts of a plastic tote outfitted with clean, shredded paper and a bloody quarter of a prairie dog for snacks, and the yawning dark hole he was being tipped into as hawks circled above, North America’s rarest mammal had the genetic weight of the world on its furry shoulders.
COLORADO STATE
Montrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Strength and survival of the bald eagle

Rummaging through a worn cedar chest recently, I came across an old T-shirt from Yellowstone National Park. An artistic rendering of a bald eagle is on the front, top feathers ruffled, beak in a smirk and words proclaiming, “Bald is Beautiful.”. Well ... maybe some expressions are better left alone.
ANIMALS
State
Colorado State
cbslocal.com

New Colony Of Black-Footed Ferrets Released On Colorado’s Eastern Plains

LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4) – More black-footed ferrets are roaming Colorado as Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers released 15 on the May Ranch near Lamar. The black-footed ferret is the rarest mammal in North America. CPW Commissioners and Great Outdoors Colorado board members joined ranchers Dallas and Brenda May for the...
COLORADO STATE
buffalobulletin.com

New West partnership is getting students outdoors

Just a short walk from New West High School sits Clear Creek and the Clear Creek Trail — where students and teachers alike were learning about public lands and Leave No Trace principles on Friday. The Leave No Trace experts — Khale Century Reno and Sara Evans Kirol — were...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
legalnewsline.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife sued for black-footed ferret population decline

WASHINGTON (Legal Newsline) - Wildearth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Rocky Mountain Wild filed a federal complaint on October 28 in the District of Columbia against U.S. Fist and Wildlife Service regarding the black-footed ferret. According to the complaint, the black-footed ferret is perhaps the rarest, most imperiled mammal in...
ANIMALS
Person
Brenda May
Person
Aldo Leopold
Bismarck Tribune

Endangered black-footed ferrets introduced on Standing Rock

The work of two wildlife management agencies has resulted in the release of 28 endangered black-footed ferrets on the South Dakota side of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. The push behind the effort by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Game and Fish Department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is twofold: maintain control of black-tailed prairie dogs in an area of the reservation used primarily for grazing, and save from extinction the black-footed ferret, which is considered the most endangered mammal in the U.S.
ANIMALS
Montrose Daily Press

Hope seen for Western water storage in infrastructure bill

No amount of planning or legislation can make more water — but it can help the parched Western Slope make more use of the water it has. The trillion-dollar Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act authorizes, as part of an overall $55 billion for water infrastructure, $8.3 billion under its Western Water Infrastructure title for the Bureau of Reclamation between Fiscal Years 2020 — 2026.
MONTROSE, CO
skyhinews.com

CPW offers shooting range grants

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now accepting applications for shooting range construction and improvements through the Shooting Range Grant Development Program. According to the agency, the program is the largest of its kind in the US and an estimated $600,000 will be available in the 2022 grant cycle. Archery ranges are also eligible to apply for a grant by the Feb. 1 deadline.
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS DFW

Invasive Weed Choking Parts Of Stillhouse Hollow Lake

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) – An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is hydrilla, an aquatic plant initially imported and sold as an aquarium plant in the 1950s that has become one of the world’s most invasive plants. Fishing guide Bob Maindelle says its presence is at an all-time high in Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 13 miles southeast of Killeen. “So much hydrilla has now grown in Stillhouse that entire coves are now completely inaccessible to boating anglers because the matted vegetation entangles the propellers of both outboard engines and electric trolling motors, thus prohibiting access,” Maindelle wrote recently in the Killeen Daily Herald. The plants are spread by uncleaned boats and form thick mats on water surfaces, changing their pH levels, stripping them of oxygen, restricting native plant growth, blocking nutrients for aquatic animals, and hindering irrigation, recreation and water flow, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute. Furthermore, it can damage water quality and foster the growth of toxic blue-green algae. Such algae were linked to the recent sudden deaths of multiple dogs at nearby Belton Lake.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Drought Just Worsened 10% In One Week With No Moisture In Sight

DENVER (CBS4) – A lack of snow in most of Colorado has caused the biggest one week jump in drought conditions since July 2020. That was the summer with the most active wildfire season in state history. A week ago, 78% of Colorado had at least moderate drought. Now 88% of the state is experiencing at least moderate drought and that percentage is expected to climb even higher next week considering there is virtually no moisture in the forecast through December 3 at the earliest. (source: CBS) For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, moderate drought turned to severe drought just before...
COLORADO STATE

