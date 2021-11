Saquon Barkley might finally be past his latest injury. The 24-year-old suffered a severe ankle sprain in Week 5 after taking only two handoffs against the Dallas Cowboys, on a play that saw him roll his ankle on the leg of cornerback Jourdan Lewis. He was immediately helped off of the field before seeing his ankle balloon massively with swelling and being ruled out shortly thereafter, having not taken the field for the Giants since. He's reportedly expected to suit up on Monday night though, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, when the Giants visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out the Week 11 slate of games.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO