Fire destroys Idaho Falls trucking company’s building

KIFI Flames could be seen coming out of the Super T Transport building on N. Boulevard in Idaho Falls Friday morning. This picture was taken from our Idaho Falls Skycam.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 11/23/21: After a large fire Friday, the shop at Super T Transport has been deemed a total loss.

Although the shop that burned down isn't the only shop in the company, it's still a loss felt by the company and the drivers.

"The community support and outpouring was amazing," President and CEO of Super T Heath Treasure said,

Treasure has been contacted by many in the network that interacts with the trucking company asking what they can do to help or how they're doing.

The company has plans to rebuild and keep safety at the forefront of the updated shop. Treasure also mentioned he was thankful for the community support and made it clear that the Super T transport company supports the community.

There's not a current timeline for the rebuild process but, plans are currently under way.

ORIGINAL: A large fire destroyed the Super T Transport building in Idaho Falls.

Firefighters were called just before 8:30 a.m. to the building on N. Boulevard.

According to witnesses, the fire started while someone was welding inside.

They said there were several vehicles at the building and were burned.

The fire was contained to the one building.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when we get more details.

