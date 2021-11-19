ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CT

Bear wanders into crawl space below Avon insurance company

WTNH
WTNH
 7 days ago

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bear found her way into a crawl space below the office of an insurance company in Avon Friday morning.

The Bearingstar Insurance, which police noted with no pun intended in its Facebook post, called the Avon Police Department.

The bear eventually made her way out and ran off into the woods with some help from two officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnIYm_0d2M6s5s00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9boj_0d2M6s5s00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2DRp_0d2M6s5s00

Police said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was notified of the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Black Friday shoppers start early in search of deals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived! Black Friday shoppers are ready to snag those deals in time for the holidays. Deals are back, but the lines certainly aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels. “I just had to secure my Beats headphones really quick,” Jack Mozonski of West Hartford […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avon, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Avon, CT
Avon, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Insurance Company#Crawl Space#The Bearingstar Insurance
WTNH

Coats for Kids continues helping local children in need

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of kids across Connecticut received a new, warm coat for winter on Friday. Several Knights of Columbus Councils throughout the state collected and distributed winter coats through its annual Coats for Kids program. They were handed out at seven locations across the state. Last year, Connecticut Knights distributed nearly […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Peter Buck, whose $1,000 investment in a family friend’s Connecticut sandwich shop in 1965 provided the genesis for what is now the world’s largest restaurant chain — Subway — has died. He was 90. Buck, a nuclear physicist who was born in Portland, Maine, in 1930, died at a hospital in […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy