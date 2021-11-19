Bear wanders into crawl space below Avon insurance company

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bear found her way into a crawl space below the office of an insurance company in Avon Friday morning.

The Bearingstar Insurance, which police noted with no pun intended in its Facebook post, called the Avon Police Department.

The bear eventually made her way out and ran off into the woods with some help from two officers.

Police said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was notified of the incident.

