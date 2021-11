Olowo-n’djo Tchala was touring a hospital in the small town of Kaboli — something he does often when he’s back in his native country of Togo, West Africa — when he met a new mother and her infant, Alaffia. He thought the name, a word typically used as a greeting and blessing of peace or health throughout the area, was beautiful. But what really moved Tchala was that this was his baby’s name, too.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO