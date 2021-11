The list of moments that prove the NFL believes it does not have to play by the rules — its own, or the law’s — needs to be updated again. By now those paying close attention to the Rams relocation lawsuit saga are well aware of how the NFL switched gears regarding the importance of the relocation guidelines. During a rigged relocation process that sent the Rams back to Los Angeles, these rules were presented as something close to sacred, a key component of St. Louis’ chance to keep its football team. But after those same guidelines were mangled to create the league’s desired outcome despite a spirited effort to create a riverfront stadium in STL, the guidelines have been referred to as nothing more than mere suggestions.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO