BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) started trading on Monday morning, with the first batch of 81 companies debuting on the bourse. The companies listed include 10 that were newly approved and 71 that were transferred from the selected tier of China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations, also known as the "new third board."

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO