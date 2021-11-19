ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys fans could harbor Super Bowl thoughts with a win vs. Kansas City Chiefs

By Tim Cowlishaw The Dallas Morning News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ochbg_0d2LmTcV00
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott (right). Courtesy DMN

The tie-breaker rules of the National Football League tell us that non-conference games are the least important that a team will play. Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium won’t feel that way and, in all honesty, it’s not insignificant at all.

You don’t always get a chance at both Super Bowl teams during one season, but the Cowboys will fire their second shot at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. It’s hard to say they failed on their first try, given that Dallas lost a two-point decision to Tampa Bay on opening night and some would say a questionable interference no-call played a hand in that. Regardless, Cowboys-Chiefs is more fun anyway, given that Dallas is the 30th team to face Patrick Mahomes (he hasn’t played Minnesota) and that it’s always fun to ponder “Super Bowl previews” when these inter-conference games take place in the season’s second half.

If the Cowboys win, it will crank up the post-season talk not just around here but on the national scale that Dallas regularly inhabits. And while division games come first and conference games second, it’s these battles with AFC teams that should decide the five-team race for supremacy in the NFC.

We think about the top teams in the NFC as the dominant powers in the league, but it needs to be noted that the AFC has 12 teams .500 or better. The NFC has seven. In other words, these games against less familiar foes are especially challenging for NFC teams.

The Cowboys won’t want to be the first of this group to lose twice to the AFC. The manner in which the Denver Broncos dismantled the Cowboys may have served as an effective wake-up call for a team that was starting to feel its six-game winning streak could never end so ignominiously. Still, it counts as a loss and with two games four days apart finishing the Cowboys’ work against the AFC (the Las Vegas Raiders come calling on Thanksgiving Day), a strong week would go a long way towards lifting Dallas to the coveted first or second seed in the NFC playoffs.

Arizona is the only NFC contender that is close to being done with AFC play and has a spotless record. In fact, Kliff Kingsbury’s squad beat Tennessee (the current No. 1 seed in the AFC), Cleveland and Houston by more than three touchdowns. Arizona still has Indianapolis to play on Christmas Day.

The Rams and Green Bay both have a loss to AFC teams on their record and each has a road game left in Baltimore. Tampa Bay has just a 2-0 record against the AFC and still has a road trip to Indy and a home game with Buffalo that pose difficulties.

I suspect most Cowboys fans are a little tentative about projecting their squad right into the Super Bowl any time soon. It has been awhile as we all know. But the Chiefs, leading the West despite a 6-4 record, rediscovered some of their magic against the Raiders last week when Mahomes threw for five touchdowns. So there is no reason to diminish what a victory at Arrowhead might do for Dallas.

Thanks to Denver Coach Vic Fangio, we have probably had enough talk already of blueprints or templates, but two things are worth noting about the four Kansas City defeats. Three of the winners sacked Mahomes at least twice (Tennessee got him four times), so it stands to reason that the team that successfully pressures the quarterback Sunday has a better chance to win.

The bad news for both defenses is that they aren’t exactly sack masters. Dallas, missing Randy Gregory on IR and missing DeMarcus Lawrence since the season opener, ranks 25th in sacks per game. The Chiefs are dead last.

That tilts the game in favor of two explosive offenses, and while the Chiefs are more decorated after playing in the last three AFC title games and last two Super Bowls, it’s the Cowboys who rank No. 1 in scoring offense this season. The teams that beat the Chiefs all scored at least 30 points except the Titans who just methodically demolished Kansas City, 27-3.

With the gift of hindsight, we can look at where the Cowboys sit at 7-2 and proclaim that their biggest wins came against the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. Some would put the Minnesota game in the mix because of Dak Prescott’s absence, but I would say any game that involves Kirk Cousins on the other side is extremely winnable.

We don’t need any hindsight to understand where a victory over Kansas City would put the Cowboys. The Super Bowl talk might begin to reach alarming decibels, given that it’s still November and the longest regular season ever does not end until Jan. 9. But, for once, anyway, it would seem to be a discussion for which the Cowboys are showing themselves to be surprisingly worthy.

Dak Prescott
