Masego And Devin Morrison Give ‘Yamz’ A Number Of Meanings In New Music Video

By Larisha Paul
udiscovermusic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasego and Devin Morrison have shared the music video for their latest collaboration “Yamz” just in time for Thanksgiving. The video, directed by Mac Grant, finds the two R&B singers and songwriters leaning into the song’s playful double entendre. In it, a content creator comes a hit on the fictional platform...

www.udiscovermusic.com

The Independent

Kid Rock rages against ‘millennial snowflakes’ in ‘ridiculous’ new music video

Kid Rock has launched a diatribe against “snowflakes” and “offended” millennials in his new single, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live”.The conservative rock-rapper debuted the track in a music video released online earlier today (19 November).“Ain’t nothing changed here, I still don’t give a f***,” he raps in one of the song’s verses. “So what the f***’s up with all the backlash? / You snowflakes, here’s a newsflash.”Interspersed with Rock’s rapping is a hook taken from Monster Truck’s 2015 single “Don’t Tell Me How to Live”.Later lyrics continue: “But yo homie, here’s a situation / A nation of p*****s...
Vulture

Twice Serves Double the Surprises With Their New Album and ‘Scientist’ Music Video

Twice is serving twice the surprises, dropping their music video for “Scientist” and a brand-new album. A high-production-values visual ecstasy, the “Scientist” set is giving viewers bubble gum pop crossed with a scientific playground. The girls of Twice — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — are here to let you know “love ain’t a science,” smashing beakers, flipping tables and all-around wrecking the lab to prove their point. “Scientist” is one of the 17 tracks on Twice’s third studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, dedicated to their fans, Once. The new project includes both the English and Korean version of their earlier single “The Feels.” The girls have also created tracks in sub-units — smaller groups within Twice — which include “Push & Pull,” “Hello,” and “1, 2, 3.” As Sana sings in the new music video, “What you waiting for?” “Scientist” and Formula of Love: O+T=<3 are available now.
wbwn.com

Story Behind New Luke Combs Song “Doin’ This” & New Music Video

Luke Combs debuted a brand new song on the 2021 CMA Awards Show called “Doin’ This.” The CMA Entertainer of the Year shares the story behind that new song. “Yeah, the story for ‘Doin’ This’, I wrote it with Rob Wilford and Drew Parker. We wrote it sometime during the whole COVID experience at my house. And I think it was just kind of, you know, written from a really personal place. You know, people always kind of asked me, well, what job would you have if you weren’t doin’ this? And we kind of took that idea and made it into a song and it just felt like there’s so many people that will never stop doing what we’re doing. And that’s what I would be doing if I didn’t make it this far, I would be trying to make it this far. And I think the song speaks to a lot of people in that way man, people that just are trying to make something happen and they’ve always wanted to and, and they’ll never stop trying.”
1029thebuzz.com

Beyond Here Release RAD New Music Video For “Feel Bad”

Beyond Here came out of the gate locked and loaded for 2021. Their latest single, “Feel Bad” was already one of my favorite songs of the year and now the music video they shot has solidified it. It find it ironic the song is called “Feel Bad” but it leaves me feeling quite the opposite. 2022 is the year of Beyond Here and I will die on this hill.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Taylor Swift announces surprise new music video

Taylor Swift can't stop breaking the internet. First, she dropped a rerecorded version of her Grammy-nominated album "Red," titled "Red (Taylor's Version)," on Friday. Then, she released her directorial debut in the form of a short film "All Too Well," named after the fifth track on the record starring herself, actor Dylan O'Brien and "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink.
San Diego Channel

Swift releases new music video directed by 'Gossip Girl' star

Taylor Swift released a new music video, and she had a famous friend behind the camera directing it. Swift teased the video for "I Bet You Think About Me" on Twitter Sunday, which revealed that the video was directed by "Gossip Girl" star Blake Lively. According to CNN, the song...
udiscovermusic.com

Smino Releases Music Video For New Single, ‘I Deserve,’ Signs With Motown

After releasing “Rice & Gravy” in May, his first single since 2020’s “Tempo,” Smino is slowly kicking things into gear with another new single, “I Deserve (with NOS).”. The down-tempo, contemplative track is dedicated to a late friend named Pooh, and the video features Smino throwing a “rent party” for...
Complex

Watch the Music Video for Cozz’s New Track “Addicted”

Cozz has released the visuals to go along with his new song “Addicted,” in which the rapper waxes poetic about some of his greatest vices and the way he battles them every day. Cozz, who is signed to Dreamville along with Bas, Omen, Ari Lennox, and others, dropped his last...
Punknews.org

Watch the new video from Mercy Music!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video from Las Vegas pop-punks Mercy Music! The video is for "Overjoyed". The song is off their album Nothing in the Dark that was released in 2020 via Wiretap Records and SBAM Records. The song will also be on Mercy Music's recently announced thirteen track best-of compilation album Melody and Truth that will be out on vinyl in spring 2022. The band will be opening for Lagwagon along with Red City Radio on November 19 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas. Mercy Music will also be playing two shows in April with MxPx, Zebrahead, and Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Check out the video and dates below!
24hip-hop.com

GTB Kartel Shares Music Video for New Single ‘Just Got A Bag’

Formerly known as Boyz N Da Massis, GTB Kartel has recently set the bar for new music with new singles such as “Louis V” and “Just Got A Bag” out on all streaming platforms as numbers steadily go up. Anxiously waiting on the new project coming out soon “Banopoly” GTB...
mxdwn.com

Aesop Rock & Blockhead Release Cinematic New Music Video For “Flamingo Pink”

Aesop Rock and Blockhead have released a cinematic new music video for their track, “Flamingo Pink.” The track was on Aesop Rock and Blockhead’s recently released project, Garbology. It was the duo’s first full length collaboration after decades of features on each other’s projects. The music video for “Flamingo Pink” was directed by Rob Shaw.
ghostcultmag.com

Alexander Blackstar Shares New Music Video for “Emerge From The Dark”

Multi-expressionist artist Alexander Blackstar just dropped a new track and video, “Emerge from the Dark.” His new record, Stellanera, is out this week, on November 26th, 2021. Following the dynamic clip for “Noir Pressage” – “Emerge From The Dark” is another chapter in the narritive this visionary artist is crafting. Watch the clip here:
canadianbeats.ca

Jadea Kelly releases new single “Driveway” and music video

Canadian songwriter Jadea Kelly’s new single “Driveway” is a sneak peek into her long-awaited fourth album, due out in 2022. The song’s commentary, about longing for loved ones and the comforts of home, captures Kelly’s relatability as she reminisces about the simplicity and warmth of her home back in Canada.
udiscovermusic.com

Kavinsky Releases New Song And Video, ‘Renegade,’ Signs With Astralwerks

Kavinsky has returned with “Renegade,” his first new music since 2013. The track, which features vocals from Cautious Clay, is from the acclaimed French producer’s forthcoming album, Reborn. Combining a dark mood with a thunderous groove, Kavinsky reinvents his trademark sound and offers an update of the French Touch movement...
udiscovermusic.com

Yusuf/Cat Stevens Shares New Video For Classic Track ‘Morning Has Broken’

Following the 50th anniversaries of the era-defining albums Tea for the Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon in 2020, Yusuf/Cat Stevens celebrates the same anniversary for Teaser and the Firecat this year with a new music video for “Morning Has Broken.”. Teaser and the Firecat immortalized his status as a forerunner...
ghostcultmag.com

King Buffalo Releases a New Music Video for “Shadows” – New Album Incoming

Psychedelic Stoner Rock band King Buffalo will release their new album Acheron, their fourth full-length on December 3rd 2021. The band dropped the single and video “Shadows” – filmed at the famous Howe Caverns in Rochester, New York. Watch it now!. Pre-order the album now!. https://kingbuffalo.bandcamp.com/. King Buffalo – Acheron.
Daily Reflector

Morgan Blanchard: Musical innovation continues; just give new stuff a chance

Dads and granddads go in circles discussing their favorite guitar virtuosos from the 1970s, Nirvana shirts are still being purchased every day and you can almost guarantee you’ll hear David Bowie if you stand around inside Target long enough. The classics, songs and artists that defined their genres hang over...
