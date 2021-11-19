RYAN HARRISON named Chief Operating Officer for Zunzi's and Zunzibar

Lubrication Specialties Inc. has announced the addition of James Palasota as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Palasota has an extraordinary record of developing startups into global brands, conceptualizing strategic direction and developing the internal processes to ensure integration at all levels of operations, nationally and internationally. As vice president of sales and marketing for Sottera, Inc. he was responsible for introducing NJOY electronic cigarettes and vaping products; one of the first on the market in the U.S. At Sottera he secured strategic partnerships in retail channels with multiple Fortune 500 companies growing sales to $4 million and was responsible for rolling out a global sales strategy. As vice president of Illumination International, DBA The Amazing Flameless Candle, Palasota successfully executed and led strategies to make this product a household name. Most recently, he served as COO for AFC Industries and Herbal Brands and as senior vice president of operations for UtekTik, Inc. in Scottsdale, AZ.

