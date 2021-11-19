ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

RYAN HARRISON named Chief Operating Officer for Zunzi's and Zunzibar

By Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
savannahbusinessjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 19, 2021 - Zunzi’s, the Savannah-based fast-casual concept known for its South African-inspired sandwiches, bowls and salads, has promoted Ryan Harrison to the position of chief operating officer for Zunzi’s and its beach-bar sister concept, Zunzibar. In his new role, Harrison is charged with developing programs to grow...

www.savannahbusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
massachusettsnewswire.com

Dean McCall named Chief Information Officer at Promontory MortgagePath LLC

DANBURY, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions, announced today it has promoted Dean McCall from managing director of development operations and data to chief information officer (CIO). “Dean’s industry experience in data management and information coupled...
ECONOMY
Providence Business News

The Fogarty Center’s New Chief Operating Officer

Heather Alge was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Fogarty Center, which services children and adults with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities. Heather’s career started in 2001 as a direct support professional working in a community-based day program supporting individuals who lived at LADD Center. In 2008 she...
The Associated Press

Seegrid Names David Griffin Chief Sales Officer

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced that David Griffin has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Working alongside a team of experienced executives who have been with Seegrid for a large part of the mobile automation provider’s growth to date, Griffin will lead the company’s growing sales organization—a team that serves the company’s target market of logistics, ecommerce, and manufacturing customers.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Savannah, GA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Otus Names Deepak Karandikar as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Otus, a leading student growth analytics platform for K-12 schools, announced the appointment of San Francisco-based Deepak Karandikar as its first Chief Executive Officer. Karandikar brings a wealth of experience to the company, having worked in the K-12 educational technology space for over 15 years.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

David Howell Named ThreatX Chief Marketing Officer

Howell will continue to accelerate ThreatX’s rapid growth and leadership in the Web Application & API Protection Market. ThreatX, the leading web application and API protection (WAAP) platform, today announced the hiring of Chief Marketing Officer David Howell. With ThreatX’s recent $10 million funding raise, paired with its inclusion as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection, the company continues to serve the ever-expanding need for innovative solutions in this market. Howell’s 20+ years of experience will be instrumental in driving demand for the company’s WAAP platform and building a digital-first marketing engine to support the company’s next phase of growth.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Viasat Elevates EVP Kevin Harkenrider to Chief Operating Officer Role

Kevin Harkenrider, former executive vice president of global operations and chief operations officer at Viasat, has been promoted to serve as the company’s chief operating officer. Viasat said Wednesday Harkenrider will look after its operational structure and controls, work to align its innovation engine with operational priorities and help drive...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Operating Officer#Food Drink#South African
prweek.com

Omnicom Public Relations Group names Ketchum’s Kiersten Zweibaum as global chief growth and marketing officer

NEW YORK: Omnicom Public Relations Group, has hired Kiersten Zweibaum as global chief growth and marketing officer. In the newly created role, Zweibaum will report to Chris Foster, CEO of OPRG. Working with OPRG’s agencies, Zweibaum will be responsible for expanding relationships with existing clients, identifying and securing new clients and enhancing the OPRG brand externally to attract both employees and clients, the holding company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
rejournals.com

Avison Young names chief legal officer

Nicole White has been appointed chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Avison Young, a position she will officially take over on Jan. 1, 2022. White has been with the firm since 2015, most recently as Principal and Legal Counsel. She will lead Avison Young’s global legal function. Robert (Bob) Slaughter, Principal and Chief Legal Officer, will transition to the role of Senior Advisor and Legal Counsel on Jan. 1, and will continue to serve on Avison Young’s Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Alegion Inc. Names Jeff Henry as Chief Revenue Officer

Alegion adds Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Henry to drive ongoing growth in leading machine learning data labeling solutions company. Alegion Inc., a leading data labeling platform and services provider for machine learning, announced the appointment of Jeff Henry as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Henry brings over 30 years of sales, marketing, and executive leadership experience with a proven history driving long term sales and profit growth.
BUSINESS
andnowuknow.com

Raley's Chief Operations Officer Kevin Konkel Announces Retirement

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - Clocking nearly 45 years of retail service is one achievement worth celebrating. Rounding out his industry tenure with the announcement of his upcoming retirement is Kevin Konkel, Raley’s Chief Operations Officer. Starting with the Bel Air organization in 1978 as a bagger working with his father,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bdmag.com

Chris Porter Named New Chief Financial Officer For Landsea Homes

Finance Industry Expert Brings More than 30 Years of Experience to Landsea Homes. Newport Beach, Calif. (November 16, 2021) — Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Chris Porter has been hired for the Company’s position of Chief Financial Officer.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
sarasotamagazine.com

Van Wezel Foundation Names Laura Hennessey Chief Operating Officer

The Van Wezel Foundation has announced that Laura Hennessey has joined its executive leadership team as chief operating officer. Hennessey will manage the foundation’s day-to-day operations as it leads the creation and operations of the new Sarasota Performing Arts Center. Prior to joining the foundation, Hennessey spent seven years on the enterprise leadership team at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. Her experience includes overseeing operations within facilities management, project construction management, budget and finance, HR, IT, and working with government entities, community stakeholders, and business and philanthropic constituents to advance public-private partnerships and alliances.
SARASOTA, FL
bluebonnetnews.com

Good named chief operating officer of Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Cleveland Chamber Board of Directors has selected Victoria Good as the new Chief Operating Officer. She will replace Jim Carson, who announced his retirement in September. After Carson announced his retirement, for the board it seemed like a seamless transition with Good as his replacement. Good has served...
CLEVELAND, TX
enginebuildermag.com

Lubrication Specialities Inc. Hires James Palasota to Serve as Chief Operating Officer

Lubrication Specialties Inc. has announced the addition of James Palasota as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Palasota has an extraordinary record of developing startups into global brands, conceptualizing strategic direction and developing the internal processes to ensure integration at all levels of operations, nationally and internationally. As vice president of sales and marketing for Sottera, Inc. he was responsible for introducing NJOY electronic cigarettes and vaping products; one of the first on the market in the U.S. At Sottera he secured strategic partnerships in retail channels with multiple Fortune 500 companies growing sales to $4 million and was responsible for rolling out a global sales strategy. As vice president of Illumination International, DBA The Amazing Flameless Candle, Palasota successfully executed and led strategies to make this product a household name. Most recently, he served as COO for AFC Industries and Herbal Brands and as senior vice president of operations for UtekTik, Inc. in Scottsdale, AZ.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Nutanix names Anja Hamilton as Chief People Officer

Nutanix announced that it has named Anja Hamilton as Chief People Officer, effective January 4, 2022. With more than 20 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Hamilton brings deep expertise in accelerating growth through aligning people with business and customer objectives, shaping corporate culture, and creating an employee-first environment.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

EWF names new chief leadership development officer

The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy said Wednesday that it has expanded its leadership development track by promoting Linda Dolceamore to chief leadership development officer. In the seven years Dolceamore has been a part of the EWF, she has played an integral role in the...
BUSINESS
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Steve Mangapit named chief operating officer for Western Growers

Steve Mangapit named chief operating officer for Western Growers. Steve Mangapit has been named the first chief operating officer in Western Growers history, and in the new role he will be focused on operational efficiencies, improvements and innovations at the company. Mangapit will start in January 2022. He joins Western...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy