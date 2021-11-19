ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General launching investigation into 'Facebook' or 'Meta' for harming public

By Megan Magensky
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — At least 11 states including Pennsylvania are opening an investigation into the world’s top social media platforms. At the center of this discussion is mental health. Last month, the Facebook whistleblower came forward and said the social media company did an internal investigation, found out...

local21news.com

Bill in support of psychedelic research for mental illness in PA

WILKES-BARRE (WOLF) — The Public Health Benefits of Psilocybin Act would be the first in Pennsylvania that would help establish a foundation for clinical studies of psilocybin or magic mushrooms. Although House Bill 1959 was tabled less than a week ago, advocates are still talking about its benefits. Former Wilkes-Barre...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
