Attorney General launching investigation into 'Facebook' or 'Meta' for harming public

Is Facebook harmful? To some, the answer is clear. But we should proceed with caution. “Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” Facebook insider turned whistleblower Frances Haugen recently alleged before a Senate subcommittee. To back up her claim that Facebook is harmful to children, Haugen referenced internal Facebook research showing that 13.5% of teenage girls said suicidal thoughts became more frequent and 17% of girls said that their eating disorders worsened after using Instagram (which is owned by Facebook). “Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety,” Haugen asserted during the subcommittee hearing. Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn concurred, stating that “It is clear that Facebook prioritizes profit over the well-being of children and all users.”

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO