Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals Matchup Preview (11/14/21) After starting the season 3-0, the Carolina Panthers have dropped 4 of their last 5 games as questions about Sam Darnold’s future in the NFL begin to swirl around local media circles. With no interest in waiting for the Darnold saga to play out, Panther’s General Manager Scott Fitterer is in the process of finalizing a deal to sign former franchise quarterback Cam Newton. Shocking as it may be, we know Panther’s owner David Tepper is a hyper aggressive hedge fund manager who isn’t afraid to move off things quickly if they aren’t working. The question now becomes when will Cam play, not if, and how good will he be. This Panther’s defensive unit is arguably better than the one that Cam had during his Super Bowl run with Carolina just six years prior, and the return of Christian McCaffrey to the starting lineup adds to the faint sense of optimism that remains around this organization.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO