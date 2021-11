In this weekly column, I pick out some of the eye-popping trends for the upcoming NFL matchups with an eye on helping you make more educated bets. Keep in mind that these trends are not always prescriptive for what will happen in the future. In fact, you might notice that some of these trends directly contradict one another. The goal here is to have the background knowledge to better frame your bets. Does one team always cover against another? Is one team struggling on the road lately? Is another team dominant in the month of November? Those are the questions we hope to answer with this column. Let’s dive in.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO