The spire of the new Methodist Church at Tannersville was topped with a large weathervane. The altar-rail was a handsome black walnut. The seats were oak with black-walnut arms. Two chandeliers with reflectors furnished the lights. “There is also a parlor for festivals, etc., and a kitchen. There will be three pairs of double and seven single doors. The sliding door between the central part of the church and the lecture room was made at Wagoner’s carpenter shop, Twilight Park.” (Information is from an 1893 Hunter Republican newspaper).

TANNERSVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO