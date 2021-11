“He’s obviously horrendous in many ways, but also at the same time has such a vitality and weird wit," says the actor behind Peter III of Russia. Hoult knows that his character, who spent an alarming amount of time in Season 1 trying to kill his wife, could easily become “an all-out villain.” He credits The Great creator Tony McNamara for creating something more complicated. He also credits having Elle Fanning as his co-star, whose Catherine is just as complex. “It’s so beautifully balanced, what she does with the character,” Hoult said of his co-star. “It’s fun to be there on set, but then also getting to watch it back afterwards," he says. "I’m always blown away by the work she’s done.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO