ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER 11/19 (Spoiler-Free): Jurassic Express vs. Cole & Fish, Cargill vs. Red Velvet, Darby vs. Gunn

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT. BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations) Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week. Jungle Boy defeated Bobby Fish. Jade...

fightful.com

All Elite Wrestling Full Gear Results Kenny Omega vs Adam Page

The Buy-in - We get an in ring interview with Dante Martin before he's interrupted by The Acclaimed before Dante attacks and lays out both members of The Acclaimed and sends them to the back. Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa vs Jamie Hayter & Nyla Rose. Nyla and Rosa start...
ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 11/17: Full Gear Fallout, Hangman Appears as Champion, Cassidy & Ishii vs. Butcher & Blade, Shida vs. Rose in TBS Tournament Match, Acclaimed vs. Rush & Martin, Danielson vs. Evil Uno, Lethal vs. Guevara for TNT Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Bryan Danielson defeated Rocky Romero. Tay Conti & Anna Jay & Thunder Rosa defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter & Rebel. Jungle Boy defeated Anthony Bowens (w/Acclaimed partner Max...
AEW Rampage live results: Cole & Fish vs. Jurassic Express

Friday's AEW Rampage will see former Undisputed Era members Adam Cole and Bobby Fish reunite as they take on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express. The match was made on Wednesday's Dynamite as Cole tries to get revenge on behalf of the SuperKliq following their falls count anywhere loss to Jurassic Express and Christian Cage. The Young Bucks weren't cleared to compete so Cole recruited his old NXT teammate to take up the fight on their behalf.
AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 11/19: Allin and Gunn get sloppy in the opener, Bobby Fish looks good in main event, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The match itself was slow with lots of stalling and weak offense from Billy Gunn. Far slower than is tolerable for even a “less high spots, more psychology” match. While Gunn looks incredible for his age, I’ve seen him move better and his offense look crisper in Dark matches. I think the announcers did emphasize that Gunn was training for a body-building competition, so perhaps he didn’t want to endure any sudden movements tonight.
Kenny Omega vacates AAA championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kenny Omega has vacated the AAA Mega title, a championship he has held since 2019. AAA made the announcement on Monday and did not reveal who would step in to wrestle El Hijo del Vikingo for the vacant title at TripleMania Regia II on December 4.
VIP AUDIO 11/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hit Row, Kenny Omega, Reigns, Lynch and Charlotte, Moose, Lethal, Morrison, Seth and the fan, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:. The story behind Seth Rollins being attacked by the fan. Jay Lethal’s tweet about...
Details On Why The Fan Attacked Seth Rollins At WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured some interesting segments but when it was all said and done everyone was talking about the fan who attacked Seth Rollins. The fan, who has been identified as Elisah Spencer, tackled Seth Rollins to the ground before security broke it up, and he has since been charged with Attempted Assault, and Attempted Violation of Arts and Cultural Affairs (Disrupting a Live Sporting Event).
11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
Shayna Baszler Speaks About Leaving Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler is one of WWE’s most popular WWE female superstars and she spoke about leaving Nia Jax. She spoke to it about Sportskeeda Wrestling during the Survivor Series weekend. Shayna is a former Tag Team Champion. She recently moved to the Smackdown brand. She was a RAW superstar before...
Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
Photo: Injured WWE Superstar Walking With Crutches

Injured WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches. Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on July 15. At the time, she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months. Bayley suffered the injury while she was chain wrestling with another WWE Superstar at the Performance Center. As per reports, her “knee popped” as a result of the freak accident. Bayley and the other wrestler were reportedly participating in mandatory training sessions that were set up to prepare for WWE’s return to touring.
Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett set for AEW Rampage

AEW has made a new match announcement for tonight's Full Gear go-home edition of Rampage. Jade Cargill and Santana Garrett will face off on Rampage tonight, with the match marking the one-year anniversary of Cargill signing with AEW. Cargill is currently involved in AEW's TBS title tournament and is set to face Red Velvet in the quarterfinals. Red Velvet will be seated at ringside for tonight's Cargill vs. Garrett match.
11/12 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, and Ricky Starks. Jungle Boy made his way down the ramp by himself, then ran into the ring to attack Fish as the bell rang. Jungle Boy continued his onslaught on Fish as the crowd chanted his name. Fish caught a boot to the face, then Jungle Boy tried to springboard off the top rope, but Jungle Boy yanked him down. Jungle Boy rolled to the outside and Fish followed.
11/23 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Lee Moriarty vs. Nick Comoroto, Matt Hardy vs. Brick Aldridge, Riho vs. Karma Dean, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... (1) ALEX REYNOLDS & JOHN SILVER (w/-1) vs. CARLIE BRAVO & SHAWN DEAN. Silver controlled Bravo early, dropped him with an uppercut before hitting a double reverse slam with Reynolds. Bravo blocked a boot, but Silver powered him down again. Dean made a blind tag and got in a combo with Bravo. Double kicks, double stomps to the hand and quick tags kept Bravo & Dean in control. Standing sliced bread by Silver was enough to get a hot tag to Reynolds, who cleaned house. Reynolds hit a cravat neckbreaker for two. Dean connected with a spinning full nelson slam, yelling that he “Hit’em with the Deal” but Silver broke up the pin yelling No Deal! Reynolds & Silver hit a series of moves they’ve referred to as the Wombo Combo before I believe for the victory.
WWE SmackDown Results November 26: Brock Lesnar suspension lifted!

WWE SmackDown results following Sunday nights Survivor Series pay-per-view. It has been announced that a Black Friday Battle Royal will take place to determine the new No.1 contender for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre will team up to face Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Plus, Ridge Holland will face Cesaro, as he continues to look to impress Sheamus.
NJPW Strong lineup for tonight’s episode announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Clark Connors vs. TJP has been announced as the headline match for NJPW Strong tonight. The show will air at 8p.m. Eastern on NJPW World and on PPV on Fite TV. The other matches announced for the show include Ariya...
NJPW vs. NOAH announced for Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 3

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... NJPW vs. NOAH has been announced for Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 3 on Jan. 8 in Yokohama, Japan. The announcement was made during a press conference last night with representatives from both NJPW and NOAH in attendance. It announced that NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shingo Takagi and NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya, Keiji Muto and Katsuhiko Nakajima will be on the show.
