Biden's Bluff And Covid Cases Drag Oil Prices Down

By Michael Kern
OilPrice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into U.S. oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent COVID fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging...

rigzone.com

New Type of Price War is Brewing

A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing, according to Rystad Energy. A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing in the oil market, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson. Dickson made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone after the...
naturalgasworld.com

Oil down 10% on new Covid variant concerns

Prices in New York and London see biggest one-day drop since April 2020. Crude oil prices in London and New York fell by 10% on November 26 amid fresh concerns that an emerging new variant of the Covid-19 virus will lead to wider lockdowns and other measures. On the ICE...
OilPrice.com

The IEA Lashes Out At OPEC As A New Oil Price War Looms

The head of the International Energy Agency has criticized OPEC for failing to do enough with regard to lowering oil prices. While Biden coordinated a reserve release from multiple oil-consuming nations, oil prices only climbed higher and OPEC threatened to react. Some analysts are now warning of another oil price...
OilPrice.com

Russia’s Oil Reserves Are Becoming Increasingly Hard To Recover

Nearly all of Russia’s oil production will consist of the so-called hard-to-recover crude reserves unless the country speeds up and incentivizes exploration, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday. “Almost 100% of our production will be hard to recover over the term of ten years,” Sorokin said, as...
erienewsnow.com

Travelers Hoping for Lower Gas Prices After Biden's Oil Reserve Plan

Gas prices continues to rise nationally. This might change in the next several weeks. President Joe Biden Plans to release 50 million barrels of oil to help lower gas prices and inflation. the oil will be released form the strategic petroleum reserve and according to the white house, is the largest release of oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kmvt

Biden administration taps into oil reserves to lower prices

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office urges people to have a plan if they are drinking this holiday. The department says they see an uptick in incidences of driving under the influence on Thanksgiving. Updated: 1 hour ago. The 11-year-old is battling T-cell Lymphoblastoma. High school students build tiny homes for foster...
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Reacts To Biden, May Not Raise Oil Production In December

The response the market has been waiting for has nearly arrived. OPEC+ heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia are rethinking their production strategies in the aftermath of several nations’ plans to release crude oil from emergency stockpiles, according to unnamed Wall Street Journal sources. The United States announced on Tuesday that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Barely Budge After SPR Release Announcement

The national average U.S. gasoline price barely moved on the day after the United States announced on Tuesday a release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve intended to lower the highest gasoline prices in America in seven years. On the following day, Wednesday, November 24,...
OilPrice.com

Barclays Lifts Brent Oil Price Forecast To $80 In 2022

Brent Crude prices are set to average $80 a barrel in 2022, Barclays said on Tuesday, raising its forecast by $3 as it expects slower supply growth next year and faster inventory drawdown by the end of this year. In a note on Tuesday carried by Reuters, Barclays also revised...
OilPrice.com

Russia’s Lukoil Looks To Drill This 12 Billion Barrel Iraqi Oil Field

Russian oil giant, Lukoil, has filed a preliminary development proposal with Iraq’s Oil Ministry for the Eridu oil field, according to a statement from the Ministry last week. Located in Block 10, around 120 kilometers west of Basra in southern Iraq, the preliminary consensus opinion was that the field contains between 7 and 10 billion barrels of crude oil reserves. This alone would have made it the biggest oil discovery in Iraq in at least 20 years, but subsequent Russian oil industry estimates point to reserves of up to 12 billion barrels of oil. Its remuneration fee of US$5.99 per barrel is among the highest of all Iraq’s awards under its technical service contract model, and likely peak production is estimated at between 250,000 and 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). Lukoil was awarded a 60 percent share in the Block in the fourth round of licensing in 2012, along with a 40 percent stake being given to Japan’s Inpex. Given these apparently enticing figures, why has Lukoil waited so long to move ahead with a serious development program, and why is it doing so now? The key reason why Lukoil has been slow to move on developing Eridu is that the giant field has been caught up in the Russian oil company’s maneuverings to get a better deal for the nearby field of West Qurna 2, senior oil industry sources close to Iraq’s Oil Ministry exclusively told OilPrice.com. “Towards the middle of 2017, Lukoil felt that it had done a good job on developing West Qurna 2 in that [the field] had been steadily producing around 400,000 barrels per day [about nine percent of Iraq’s total oil production] - for some time,” said one of the sources. “But Lukoil, which had [and still has] a 75 percent stake in the field and had already spent at least US$8 billion on developing it, was only being compensated US$1.15 per barrel recovered,” he added. This was the lowest rate being paid to any IOC in Iraq at that time and was dwarfed by the US$5.50 per barrel being paid to GazpromNeft in its development of the Badra oil field.
OilPrice.com

India Set To Tap Only 5 Million Barrels From Crude Reserves

India—the world’s third-largest oil importer—plans to sell off 5 million barrels of crude from its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) within a week, and could release more oil at a later stage as part of efforts led by the U.S. to bring oil prices down, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of India’s plans.
