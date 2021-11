HOT SPRINGS – The Fall River County Commissioners are progressing with their plan to ask the state Department of Revenue to correct the soil table for western South Dakota. The agricultural land should be assessed on the basis of the productivity and the annual earning capacity of the agricultural land. Currently, the soil table incorrectly classifies land adjoining the National Grasslands with similar soils as cropable for the purposes of highest and best use and taxes these lands as the much higher assessed cropland.

