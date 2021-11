Fotografiska is in expansion mode, with plans to add three new spaces to its empire of photography museums by 2023. The private museum said on Friday that it plans to open locations in Berlin, Miami, and Shanghai over the next couple years. The Berlin and Shanghai museums are set to open in the third quarter of 2022, while the Miami one is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023. Of the three, the Berlin museum is expected to be the biggest, occupying 58,000 square feet. Herzog & de Meuron, the firm behind the newly opened M+ museum, has been...

