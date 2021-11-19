National feeder and stocker cattle report

Over the past three mornings, southern Illinois has received significant, killing frosts. I think we were ready for it and maybe fall is here to stay once and for all. Moisture has been plentiful these last two to three weeks. With warm temps, this really aided the grass and cereal rye we had sown. Have really good stands and are looking forward to grazing the rye in about 10 days. The downside has been making pen conditions muddy this early in the season and hope it is not a foreshadowing of a wet winter. We have had a dry week and next week looks dry, as well, so we are taking advantage of doing some pen cleaning.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO