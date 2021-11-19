ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

National feeder and stocker cattle report

capitalpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves traded mostly steady to 5.00 higher with instances 7.00-10.00 higher on calves. There were places in South Dakota where very heavy supplies of calves dominating the market traded lower as trucking has also been an issue. Yearlings sold...

www.capitalpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
dtnpf.com

Thankful for Higher Cattle Prices

February live cattle closed up $1.60 on the week and are up $3.475 so far in November with bullish momentum headed into Thanksgiving week. Friday's close of $137.70 is the highest in over two months and is finding encouragement from last week's higher cash trade, showing the highest dressed prices in four years. After enduring extreme financial pain, stemming from COVID-19 in 2020 and followed by higher feed costs and drought-induced liquidation in 2021, cattle producers are finally seeing a chance for more profitable prices ahead. Technically speaking, on a monthly chart, February cattle prices have broken above major resistance near $130 and are sustaining an uptrend with signs of a healthier balance in the cash market and an active pace of slaughter.
AGRICULTURE
farmtalknews.com

November cattle market update

The November USDA-NASS Cattle on Feed report was well anticipated and should not cause big surprises in the market. Feedlot placements in October were 2.245 million head, 102.4 percent of last year. Marketings in October were 1.788 million head, 95.5 percent of one year. ago. There was one less business...
AGRICULTURE
bluemountaineagle.com

OSU CATTLE PLAN

Oregon State University has unveiled a comprehensive needs assessment for the beef and dairy industries that identifies research needs and potential funding sources to help producers stay competitive in the marketplace.
AGRICULTURE
pdjnews.com

Setting stocking rate for stockers on small grain pasture this fall

This year dry weather during September delayed planting and emergence of wheat, which will delay turnout of calves. Research indicates that forage intake and animal performance is limited when pastures have below 850 to 1,000 of forage per acre. The most success in a small grain forage grazing system is achieved if the start of grazing is delayed until forage is ready and grazing management…
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
agrinews-pubs.com

From the Barns: Cattle on move

Over the past three mornings, southern Illinois has received significant, killing frosts. I think we were ready for it and maybe fall is here to stay once and for all. Moisture has been plentiful these last two to three weeks. With warm temps, this really aided the grass and cereal rye we had sown. Have really good stands and are looking forward to grazing the rye in about 10 days. The downside has been making pen conditions muddy this early in the season and hope it is not a foreshadowing of a wet winter. We have had a dry week and next week looks dry, as well, so we are taking advantage of doing some pen cleaning.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

October cattle placements up 2%

November 19, 2021 By John Perkins Filed Under: Beef, News, USDA. The USDA’s cattle on feed numbers were close to pre-report expectations. October placements were up 2% on the year at 2.245 million head, most of that cattle weighing less than 800 pounds, with feed prices somewhat softer, but hay costs and drought conditions in the western Plains continue to be big concerns.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs strong again this week, goats steady. Feeder cattle still a little soft. Cows $3 to $5 off. Thank you to buyers and sellers alike. We appreciate you! No auction Saturday, Nov. 27, for Thanksgiving. Top Cows: High Dressers 54.00-59.00; Low Dressers 30.00-38.00. Top 10 Cows:...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Wool and sheep price report

Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week. Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly firm to 15.00 higher, instances 15.00-30.00 higher. The exception was New Holland, PA, where slaughter lambs were weak to 15.00 lower. Slaughter ewes were mostly steady to 15.00 higher, except at New Holland 5.00-15.00 lower. Feeder lambs under 70 lbs 25.00-35.00 higher, heavier weights weights were steady to 25.00 lower. At San Angelo, TX 5,653 head sold. Equity Cooperative Auction sold 310 slaughter lambs in South Dakota, 330 Slaughter lambs in North Dakota and 500 feeder lambs in Wyoming. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,826 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Ethanol#White Meat#Ne#Sd#The Wasde Report#Nass#Bpa
capitalpress.com

Western U.S. milk and cream report

Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S. Farm level milk output in California is steady and some milk contacts do not expect a near term decline in production. Class I demand is strong, while Class II sales are holding steady in the state. Milk output is unchanged but down year...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

National reports of pumpkin shortage not true in Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — National reports of fungus and wet weather threatening U.S. pumpkin crops had pumpkin lovers spooked ahead of Halloween and Thanksgiving. But pumpkin farmers and experts said there is nothing to fear locally. For Peoria-area pumpkin farmers and manufacturers, the frights of fungus and excessive moisture have...
PEORIA, IL
pdjnews.com

Fall feeder run and cull cow markets

The fall feeder run is in full swing with calf prices moving counter-seasonally higher. In Oklahoma, the combined auction total last week was 40, 411 head of feeder cattle, up from 26,298 head the week prior. It is typical for the middle two weeks of November to have the largest weekly auction totals for the year. The Oklahoma price of 450-500 lb. M/L No. 1 steers was $184.95/cwt. for the week…
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
capitalpress.com

OSU Cattle Plan assesses industry needs

PENDLETON, Ore. — Oregon State University has completed a comprehensive needs assessment for the beef and dairy industries that identifies research opportunities and funding sources for producers to stay competitive in the marketplace. The OSU Cattle Plan was published in October following months of virtual meetings between college officials and...
OREGON STATE
capitalpress.com

Baker City feedlot hopes to expand operation to 15,000 cows

BAKER CITY, Ore. — A Baker City feedlot that currently manages fewer than 3,000 head of cattle is seeking permission from the state to expand to 15,000. The expansion would require approval of a new Confined Animal Feeding Operation permit through the Oregon Department of Agriculture. CAFO permits specify the number of animals a company can have in one location and requires a plan for managing manure.
BAKER CITY, OR
capitalpress.com

Western Innovator: Agricultural lime pays off

POMEROY, Wash. — Roughly 90% of the soil in the Pacific Northwest does not have an optimum pH level, longtime Washington State University researcher Paul Carter says. Yields might be going up, he said, but not at the same rate they would with healthier soil. He estimates there would be...
POMEROY, WA
capitalpress.com

Millers overcome COVID supply chain problems

U.S. flour millers continue to face supply chain problems, an industry leader says. “But that being said, flour is being delivered,” said Jane DeMarchi, president of the North American Millers Association. “It may be that there’s a little less wiggle room in the timing of deliveries, prices may be changing. ... We are facing what others are facing, but the flour is getting delivered.”
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Analyst forecasts strong global beef demand

PENDLETON, Ore. — Global demand for beef is on pace to exceed production over the next 10 years, leading to higher prices and more market opportunities for U.S. ranchers, according to an industry analyst. Brett Stuart, president of the Denver firm Global AgriTrends, gave his forecast Nov. 23 at the...
PENDLETON, OR
capitalpress.com

13 Western meat, poultry processors receive USDA grants to scale up

WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA on Monday announced a $32 million investment nationwide in 167 small-scale meat and poultry processors. In the Western four states — California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho — 13 processors were announced as grant recipients, which experts say will likely have a positive, though relatively small, impact on the Western meat market.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

ODA reviving state meat inspection program

PENDLETON, Ore.—The USDA could soon approve a regulatory plan that would allow Oregon to revive its state meat inspection program. Lauren Henderson, deputy director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, gave an update on the effort Nov. 22 at the annual Oregon Cattlemen’s Association convention in Pendleton. “I actually think...
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy