Knife: Delroy Lindo joins the spreading of the sober Wonder Studios reboot

By ksuadmin
Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the sober horizon kid exit is still a long way off, after he has decided soberly to push back his sober place in theaters to refine the scenario, the reboot sober Cutting tool and child integration of the sober universe Wonder Studios go small little. It is the Movie Media...

ksusentinel.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
UPI News

Delroy Lindo to star in new 'Blade' film

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Disney said The Harder They Fall and Da 5 Bloods actor Delroy Lindo has signed on to star in its upcoming Blade reboot. The Hollywood Reporter said Lindo will appear alongside Mahershala Ali, who was previously announced to play the titular half-vampire, half-human hero. Deadline.com said...
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Wesley Snipes Applauds Star Of ‘Blade’ Reboot As New Actor Joins The Growing Cast

Blade has passed the torch–and all his other vampire-hunting gear. Wesley Snipes–famous for breathing cinematic life into Marvel’s vampire/human hybrid in three well-received movies–has moved on from the role, and seems to be content in doing so, according to a report on screenrant.com. Snipes–who many fans hoped would reprise his...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Blade Adds The Harder They Fall Star Delroy Lindo in Mysterious Role

Fans have been looking forward to seeing the Blade solo movie in the MCU ever since Mahershala Ali's casting as the daywalker was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con two years ago. Since then, there hasn't been much development on the casting side. But now, we know the first supporting player who will join Ali in the much-anticipated film.
MOVIES
Sentinel

Wonder Studios confirms Mirror and Agatha: Home of Harkness series and unveils a whole bunch of sober logos for the Disney + Day time

According to the sober announcements new animation series, proving that a newly opened sober Wonder Studios branch on this sector is full of ambitions, the Disney + Time was also an opportunity to have some confirmations on the future of the series live activity . Of those that are only at the beginning of their development, and of which it was difficult to have the second of the pictures put in the process of law video teasers . Two projects recently reported by the usual serious American media have thus been verified.
TV SERIES
Sentinel

Wonder Studios at work on a sober Daredevil reboot according to screenwriter Donald Hayter (Watchmen)

At the time when sony ericsson asks a sober question a sober presence He Murdock in the famous sober program Wonder Studios on social networks – let’s say that the sober answer elements should fall quickly, it’s already the – the writer John Hayter would have sober boy next to european union wind out of a reboot of the sober character full of development. A famous two-year retention period, during which Netflix retained the usufruct of the hero, has effectively ended and Feige can kid and be happy about the potential relaunch of one of the most popular heroes in the catalog Wonder .
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Delroy Lindo Cast In “Blade” Reboot Alongside Mahershala Ali

British-born American actor Delroy Lindo has been cast in Marvel’s Blade reboot. He will be working alongside Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, who is confirmed to be playing the title character. Deadline reports that other than Ali, Lindo is the only other confirmed actor taking place in the project, though what...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Marvel's Blade Reboot Has Finally Found A New Actor To Join Mahershala Ali

At 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, not only was it revealed that a Blade reboot is in development for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we also learned that Mahershala Ali would succeed Wesley Snipes as the silver screen Daywalker. While the new Blade movie has been taking big steps forward this year, there hadn’t been any casting updates… until today. Word’s come in that The Harder They Fall actor Delroy Lindo is being lined up to join Ali for the MCU flick.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Marvel's Blade Movie May Land Delroy Lindo - Report

Actor Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight, The Harder They Fall) is reportedly in final negotiations to join Marvel's Blade according to The Hollywood Reporter. It has not been announced what character Lindo might play. Marvel's Blade is reportedly due to start production in July 2022, an additional delay announced back...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Daredevil Reboot Reportedly in the Works at Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is reportedly working on a reboot of Netflix's Daredevil series!. It looks like Daredevil fans are finally getting what they have been asking for. Marvel Studios is reportedly working on a reboot of the Netflix series. In addition to that, there is a huge possibility that the original cast will be returning in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series!
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Who Delroy Lindo Might Be Playing In The Blade Reboot

British-born American actor Delroy Lindo has been confirmed to be joining the upcoming Blade reboot. With little news on the progress of this new take on the vampire hunter, hearing this was quite the surprise. However, Marvel has yet to confirm on which character he’ll be playing in the reboot. Is there a reason for this? Probably, but I’m sure I’m not alone in wondering just who Delroy Lindo will be playing. I really hope Marvel releases more news on this soon, because Blade can be a major game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I just wonder if the reboot will give us a new take on the supporting characters of Blade as well. This is where the casting of Delroy Lindo raises some questions. The man is 69-years-old and whenever he’s on screen, he has that commanding presence that just forces you to pay attention to him. He’s been in some older movie, such as Malcolm X with Denzel Washington, Gone in 60 Seconds with Nicolas Cage, and Romeo Must Die with Jet Li. Last year, he had a leading role in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods with Jonathan Majors and Chadwick Boseman. I must confess, I haven’t watched that yet, but that’s something I have to check out soon.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Blade Casts Delroy Lindo In Undisclosed Role

Blade casts Delroy Lindo in an undisclosed role reports THR. The veteran actor, whom I’m sure you’ll recognize above, has been cast in the upcoming MCU Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali. To be specific THR says in final negotiations for the role, but at that point it is rare for things to fall apart. Blade will be directed by Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) and Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen TV) is writing. The trade reported:
MOVIES
MOVIES

