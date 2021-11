On Wednesday Nov. 3, hundreds of students and staff arrived at the Senior Staff Coffee Break and Q&A in the Kagin Ballroom to protest Macalester’s treatment of BIPOC and international students. For the next five hours, students expressed their frustration with the college’s lack of accessibility, response to racist incidents on campus and lack of financial and academic transparency. Over the last week, initial efforts have been made by students, faculty and the administration in response to the concerns raised.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO