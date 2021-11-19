Ghostbusters: Afterlife Tries and Fails to Go Full Nostalgia Mode

Paul Rudd is the perfect age to have grown up on the original Ghostbusters films. Born in 1969, Rudd would have been a teenager when Ghostbusters dropped in 1984, and you know that his comedy and aspirations of being an actor probably sprung from seeing Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd as the original busters of ghosts. There’s no way that he could have known he’d one day appear in a Ghostbusters movie alongside to O.G. actors, but it’s happening this week. Rudd is a cast member in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the original two films that’s directed by Jason Reitman. Rudd’s not a Ghostbuster in the movie, but he pretended to be one on set one day. He tells the story above.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO