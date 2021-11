There is no place in America quite like Wyoming and that includes one of our lakes with has the notoriety of draining into both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. I saw a very interesting conversation on Reddit talking about Isa Lake in Yellowstone. Since it straddles the Continental Divide, the east side of the lake drains out eventually reaching the Atlantic Ocean while the west side of Isa ends up in the Pacific Ocean.

