There’s nothing Genshin Impact players love more than new character reveals. After the character models for Yun Jin and Shenhe were leaked over a year ago, the two have become incredibly popular in the community, and fans should be thrilled to know that the two will be coming soon, likely in the 2.4 update. While there has been no exact release announcement, more information about the two was revealed on the official Genshin Impact Twitter page today, and the two most recently added characters Itto and Gorou were revealed shortly before they premiered in version 2.3. The newest update also added the new region Inazuma, though it seems like Yun Jin and Shenhe will be taking players back to the Liyue region.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO