How Mississippi State's men's basketball guards fit with return of Watts to lineup

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland AP Photo | Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE – The plan for Mississippi State (3-0) guard Rocket Watts moving forward is simple. The more he plays, the better he’ll be.

Watts made his Mississippi State debut Wednesday against Detroit Mercy after an offseason hip procedure sidelined the Michigan State transfer in the first two games of the season.

Watts played just eight minutes, scoring two points on a pair of shot attempts. He added one assist, but his head coach Ben Howland feels that number should’ve been a pair higher.

There were two instances in which it appeared Watts dished out an assist while driving to the lane, but after failing to come to a jump stop, Watts picked up two offensive fouls.

“He’s gotta get back into the habit of jump stopping,” Howland said Friday. “I know they jump stop at Michigan State. That’s not a new thing for him. Tom Izzo’s teams jump stop. He’s just gotta get back in the grove of making those plays.”

»WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Bulldogs 3-0 to start season

Finding that rhythm continues Sunday for Watts as Mississippi State welcomes Morehead State to Humphrey Coliseum.

Howland didn’t put a number on it, but he said Watts’ minutes will increase.

Watts’ return to the court adds a wrinkle into Mississippi State’s guard arrangement.

Howland made it clear Iverson Molinar is the team’s point guard who will play the position for 30 minutes per game.

Starting alongside Molinar has been sophomore guard Shakeel Moore — an N.C. State transfer. Moore has been a spark for Mississippi State this season, scoring 14 points per game and shooting 53 percent from deep.

Off the bench has been freshman Cam Carter, who has made it a routine to go back onto the floor at The Hump following a game to get more shots up.

“He’s a gym rat,” Howland says.

Carter played a total of 37 minutes in MSU’s opening two games, scoring a combined 19 points. In Watts’ debut game, Carter played nine minutes and didn’t score.

Carter is a 6-foot-3-inch piece on MSU’s roster from Donaldsonville, Louisiana, who was a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Howland said Carter might be Mississippi State’s best on-ball defender among the four guards. Off the ball, Howland says Molinar sets the standard.

Carter is learning how to stunt better and defend off the ball. While Watts’ return may steal some of Carter’s minutes, Howland believes the depth could create better talent for Mississippi State in the near future.

“He’s been fighting against Iverson and fighting against Shakeel and fighting against Rocket and getting better because of it,” Howland said. “How you get better is playing against other good players and trying your very hardest on every single possession.”