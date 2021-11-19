ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State quarterback Rogers partnering with Make-A-Wish, Subway in latest NIL deals

By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago

STARKVILLE – Before taking on Tennessee State on Saturday, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers announced a pair of name, image and likeness deals this week.

Rogers started his week by partnering with Make-A-Wish Mississippi on Monday through a deal with Strange Brew Coffeehouse Midtown. Rogers met with a foundation recipient Monday at Strange Brew where it was revealed the youngster and his family would attend Saturday's game.

»EGG BOWL TUNE-UP: MSU can't overlook Tennessee State, but should be aware of Egg Bowl

Rogers announced Friday on his Instagram he was also partnering with Subway.

When ordering subs online, local Subway restaurants will now feature an option in the vault section titled "The Starkville."

The sub is highlighted by smoky baja chipotle sauce.

247Sports

Tracking Will Rogers as he rewrites the Mississippi State record book

As the 2021 season crunch arrives it isn’t a question of whether Will Rogers will set more Mississippi State passing records. The only uncertainties are how many game, season, and career standards will belong to the Bulldog sophomore when the last catch of this campaign is recorded. Going into Saturday’s...
NFL
sportsspectrum.com

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers seeks to serve his 'Lord and Savior' amid record-setting season

For Mississippi State sophomore quarterback Will Rogers, four-touchdown games have almost become the norm. He’s had three such games in his past four outings, including six unanswered touchdowns Saturday in a 25-point comeback win on the road against No. 17 Auburn. It was the largest comeback in the program’s history. Rogers’ six touchdowns were also a single-game record for the program.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Mississippi State
ESPN

Mississippi State Bulldogs QB Will Rogers breaks Dak Prescott's school records for single-season passing yards, touchdowns

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers broke Dak Prescott's school single-season passing records for yards and touchdowns in the first quarter against Tennessee State on Saturday. Rogers threw his record-setting 30th touchdown of the season with 11:28 left in the quarter to Austin Williams to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Will Rogers breaks Mississippi State single-season records vs. Tennessee State

It was just a matter of time in Mike Leach’s Air Raid before the records began to shatter at Mississippi State and he has a quarterback that’s doing it in year two. Will Rogers broke the Bulldog record for single-season passing and the school’s touchdown record on Saturday in the first quarter against Tennessee State. The 30th touchdown of the season came during his first possession of the game with a 21-yard pass to Austin Williams for the score. He would break the passing yardage record when he completed a pass to Jamire Calvin in the second possession.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Person
Will Rogers
247Sports

Mississippi State's Mike Leach, Will Rogers and Aaron Brule sound off after Egg Bowl loss to Ole Miss

Mike Leach lamented missed opportunities after Mississippi State fell 31-21 to Ole Miss in the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Egg Bowl showdown. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers completed 38 of 58 passes for 336 yards with one touchdown. Makai Polk had 10 receptions for 98 yards. Lideatrick Griffin (five catches for 77 yards) and Dillon Johnson (nine catches for 62 yards) were productive, but Mississippi State missed a chance to take the lead late in the first half and Ole Miss pulled away in the second.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Subway#Tennessee State#Make A Wish#American Football#Nil#Msu#Smoky Baja Chipotle Sauce
247Sports

Mississippi State's Mike Leach, Will Rogers lament three dropped TD passes in Egg Bowl setback vs. Ole Miss

Mississippi State football had a chance late in the first half to take the lead over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. The Bulldogs had first-and-goal from the 5-yard line with 55 seconds left in the second quarter and quarterback Will Rogers found running back Jo’quavious Marks for what would’ve been the go-ahead touchdown, but Marks dropped the quick pass. What followed was another disastrous sequence for head coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

