Mississippi State quarterback Rogers partnering with Make-A-Wish, Subway in latest NIL deals

STARKVILLE – Before taking on Tennessee State on Saturday, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers announced a pair of name, image and likeness deals this week.

Rogers started his week by partnering with Make-A-Wish Mississippi on Monday through a deal with Strange Brew Coffeehouse Midtown. Rogers met with a foundation recipient Monday at Strange Brew where it was revealed the youngster and his family would attend Saturday's game.

Rogers announced Friday on his Instagram he was also partnering with Subway.

When ordering subs online, local Subway restaurants will now feature an option in the vault section titled "The Starkville."

The sub is highlighted by smoky baja chipotle sauce.