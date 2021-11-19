ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Lady Tigers return strong core

By Alex Farrer AFarrer@RN-T.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Darlington Lady Tigers had a bit of a rollercoaster season in 2020-21 but finished on a high note as they advanced to the second round of the Class A Private State Tournament. They are back this year with an experienced team that only lost one senior from last...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
NBC Sports

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
NFL
beltontigerathletics.com

Lady Tigers travel to Salado for first tournament of the season!

The 8th grade A team kicked their season off with a tournament in Salado on Saturday. The Lady Tigers played hard their first game but were unable to adjust to a highly skilled and aggressive Salado team in the beginning. The ladies fought hard all game and settled into a nice groove at the end of the game. The Tigers played tough defense along with running the set offense many times in the second half. Salado won the game 56- 10, but there were many bright spots throughout the game to build on this season. The Tigers played their second game four hours later against Tippit. Tippit came out strong, and the Lady Tigers slow start was too much to overcome but the coaching staff is proud of the ladies for competing and never quitting. Ke’Ara Dickerson, Lyza LeBlanc, and Jasmine Placke played aggressive defense all game long and were leaders on the court. The Lady Tigers open up district play this Thursday against Bonham.
SALADO, TX
newswatchman.com

Lady Tigers fall short in opener at Wheelersburg

Opening the basketball season at the defending league champion’s school is always a test. The Waverly Lady Tigers traveled to Wheelersburg Monday evening to begin their hoops campaign and suffered a 49-37 loss to the hosting Lady Pirates. “I thought we competed tonight and made Wheelersburg work. We need to...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#The Bremen Turkey Bash
northwestgeorgianews.com

Lawrence, Hodges lead locals in late-season matchups

There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the fall. Close to 50 former standouts...
FOOTBALL
Hartselle Enquirer

Lady Tigers lose heartbreaker to Vestavia Hills

This past Friday night, the Hartselle Lady Tigers lost a 33-32 heartbreaker to 7A Vestavia Hills. Hartselle entered the game averaging 54.7 points per game, while Vestavia Hills averaged 69. Both defenses were allowing fewer than 34 points per game. The Lady Rebels opened the game by outscoring Hartselle 9-2...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Natchez Democrat

Lady Bulldogs mount comeback to beat Tigers in Lorman

LORMAN — With the Natchez High School Lady Bulldogs trailing Jefferson County High School by double digits at halftime, something was going to have to change if Natchez High was to stage a comeback. That something was the defense, which in turn allowed the Lady Bulldogs to take the lead...
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
uppercumberlandreporter.com

White County Warriors Preparing For Season With Strong Junior Core

The White County Warriors are preparing to open the 2021-2022 basketball season in a new district while relying on new stars to emerge. The Warriors are looking to replace all-time WCHS leading scorer Grant Slatten, but boast a core of returning players poised to emerge. “I love the guys,” said...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Finish Strong at UNF Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. — Four Tigers travelled to Jacksonville, Fla. this weekend to compete at the UNF Invitational. The competition marked Clemson’s last before the spring season begins in January. Samantha Buyckx, Eleni Louka, Cristina Mayorova and Jenna Thompson are the Tigers that made the trip. The weekend was highlighted by...
CLEMSON, SC
Houston Chronicle

Hoops roundup: Lady Tigers Classic returns with Conroe topping Kingwood

Conroe opened up the 72nd Lady Tigers Classic at Porter Gymnasium with a 65-36 win over Kingwood Thursday afternoon. The November classic wasn’t played a year ago due to COVID-19 procedures with the UIL. Raniyah Lewis led the Lady Tigers (1-1) to their first win of the season with 15...
CONROE, TX
northeastnebraskanews.us

Two Lady Tigers named to All-conference list

OSMOND — Two Osmond Lady Tiger volleyball players were named to the Lewis and Clark West Division All-Conference Volleyball Team for their performance throughout the year. Seniors Macy Aschoff and Grace Gansebom were both recognized as Clark Division players. Osmond volleyball coach Jennifer Johnson commented, “Macy and Grace are both...
OSMOND, NE
auburntigers.com

Tigers start strong, falter late in loss at Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. – Aicha Coulibaly and Honesty Scott-Grayson picked up their first career double-doubles, but Auburn could not hold onto a halftime lead in a 57-44 loss at Old Dominion Sunday afternoon. The Tigers (0-2) led for most of the first half but went cold early in the second, and...
AUBURN, AL
East Texas News

Lady Tigers hit ground running

TRINITY — The Lady Tigers basketball squad opened its season last week with a decisive 74-29 win over Kennard. Head Coach Yaya Curry said that at the Friday game against Kennard, Shauna English finished the game with a double-double — 14 points and 10 rebounds, right alongside her big sister, Shania English, who also had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
BASKETBALL
carrollconews.com

Lady Tigers break even with Lead Hill

A scheduling quirk had the Green Forest Lady Tigers hosting Lead Hill on back-to-back nights last week, with each team winning once. Green Forest beat Lead Hill 43-33 on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the fifth-place game of the Lady Tigers’ Queens of the Court tournament. On Friday night, Lead Hill returned the favor by defeating Green Forest 41-27.
LEAD HILL, AR
Killeen Daily Herald

Hot-shooting Lady Tigers win 67-31 at Gatesville

GATESVILLE — Belton could not be contained early. Playing in its first true road game of the season, Belton got hot offensively in the first quarter, closing the period with 16-2 outburst and never lost hold of its momentum, defeating Gatesville 67-31 on Tuesday. Following the victory, Lady Tigers head...
GATESVILLE, TX
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Catch up with former Lady Tiger soccer standout Rylee Berry

ROCK SPRINGS – Former Rock Springs High School soccer standout Rylee Berry has just wrapped up her final season at Laramie County Community College but remembers her glory days playing for her Lady Tigers. “My senior year we didn’t play because of COVID but it was a great three years,”...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy