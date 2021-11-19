Lady Tigers return strong core

The 8th grade A team kicked their season off with a tournament in Salado on Saturday. The Lady Tigers played hard their first game but were unable to adjust to a highly skilled and aggressive Salado team in the beginning. The ladies fought hard all game and settled into a nice groove at the end of the game. The Tigers played tough defense along with running the set offense many times in the second half. Salado won the game 56- 10, but there were many bright spots throughout the game to build on this season. The Tigers played their second game four hours later against Tippit. Tippit came out strong, and the Lady Tigers slow start was too much to overcome but the coaching staff is proud of the ladies for competing and never quitting. Ke’Ara Dickerson, Lyza LeBlanc, and Jasmine Placke played aggressive defense all game long and were leaders on the court. The Lady Tigers open up district play this Thursday against Bonham.

SALADO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO