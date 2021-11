SMU is searching for a new coach for the first time since late in 2017 when the Mustangs landed on Sonny Dykes. But after four seasons under the direction of Dykes, he bolted across town to rival TCU. That leaves SMU with a vacancy that should attract plenty of attention across the country because of the money generated as a private school and the ripe recruiting soil in Dallas. The Mustangs should follow the same model as Dykes: A high-energy offensive coach who will recruit the area aggressively against higher-profile schools such as TCU, Texas, and Oklahoma.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO