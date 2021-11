PSE&G and the Morristown Department of Public Safety are urging Morristown residents to be on the lookout for utility scams this winter as an increase in fake PSE&G calls rope in more victims of scamming. Scammers target residents by calling their cell phones, often showing up on the caller ID as PSE&G, and demanding immediate payment while threatening to shut off residents' utilities immediately. The Morristown Department of Public Safety recommends that you hang up immediately and call your utility provider if unsure about the status of your bill. The phone number for your provider can be found on your bill or on the provider's website. Scammers will try to pressure the target into making a payment by convincing them they work for the utility company. These scammers often ask for immediate payment via credit card or money transfer in order to prevent the shut-off of utilities. These scammers may also call offering a discount on your bill due to good payment history and ask for personal payment information prior to the "discount."

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO