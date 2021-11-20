ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele's New Album '30' Has Social Media in Their Feels

By Brenda Alexander
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele is back and her new album, 30, is already a fan favorite. The album marks the powerhouse vocalist's first record in six years. The fourth studio album from the England-born singer features 12 tracks. The first single from the album, "Easy on Me," chronicles her feelings of going through the...

HuffingtonPost

Adele Stuns Fans With Knockout Performance On Social Media

Adele surprised fans on social media with an impromptu live performance just as the buzz around her new album built to a fever pitch this week. The 15-time Grammy winner introduced “To Be Loved,” a melancholy piano ballad, on her Twitter and Instagram accounts Wednesday afternoon. The low-quality footage appeared to have been shot in a living room on a cellphone.
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

How Adele's ex-husband really feels about divorce album, more news

Adele has made no secret of the fact that her new album, 30, is predominantly about her divorce from Simon Konecki. While Simon doesn't exactly like that their private life together is being picked apart, he knew what a relationship with the moody singer entailed… In other words, he signed up for this. "Simon likes to be under the radar. He doesn't attend big glamorous Hollywood events. He certainly doesn't discuss his marriage at all with people," a source told The Mirror. "He has had to resign himself to the fact that she would talk. He knew the risks going in. This is the type of artist she is, she wears her heart on her sleeve." Adele and Simon share 9-year-old son, Angelo. Although Adele has admitted over the year that the split was difficult, she and Simon remain close. In fact, they live across the street from each other. "They have a very modern-day family dynamic," The Mirror's source said. "They've been adamant any personal tension should never come ahead of what's best for Angelo."
RELATIONSHIPS
SFGate

Here's Where to Find Every Edition of Adele's New Album '30' Online

Demand for the album is expected to be high — Easy On Me, the album’s first single, broke streaming records on every platform, garnering 24 million plays on Spotify alone on the day of its release. In her new cover story for Rolling Stone, Adele seems ready for the pressure that comes with topping her last album, 25, revealing that she’s excited for fans to hear her new music.
MUSIC
The Tab

Rating every song on Adele’s new album 30 by how many tears it gets on the weep scale

A new Adele album being released into the cultural stratosphere is no ordinary music release. It’s a moment for the culture. The world will remember two periods – the time before 30 and the time after. Such is her power as a global superstar. It’s no secret that Adele’s music has soundtracked tears rolling down the faces of a global audience since she first debuted back in 2008. Hometown Glory had everyone walking round their towns with a new level of main character energy, even me walking round the hallowed streets of Stockport somehow felt like I was in a film that was about to win a Bafta. 14 years later, in her own words this record is about “Divorce, babes. Divorce.” With 30, Adele’s released the most critically acclaimed and confident record of her career – but how much are we weeping? Are the tears flowing? Here’s a track by track review of every song on the new Adele album 30 and rating it by how high it scores on the weep scale.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele 30: Fans react to singer’s ‘powerful’ new album

Adele has finally released her new album 30 , and fans are celebrating with a bottle of wine and a good cry. The album comes six years after the 33-year-old singer’s last album 25. Critics are calling the record a “gripping act of big budget vulnerability.” In her four-star review for The Independent , critic Annabel Nugent wrote: “Lyrically, 30 is candid. Adele has always been forthright – every bad feeling you’ve felt, she has confessed to feeling too – but there is a new immediacy here.” “Earlier songs spoke in platitudes and broad strokes. They projected human emotions...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Adele’s Much Awaited New Album ’30’ is Here: Stream

Here it is. Adele’s highly anticipated new album 30 is finally here. The release marks six years since her last album 25 which shattered some records, moving 3.38 million copies in the first week in the U.S. alone. Adele announced the new album on her social media on October 13 this year and then dropped the first single ‘Easy on Me‘ which has spent four weeks on the #1 spot on Billboard Hot 100.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

After All That, Adele’s “30” Album Has Sixth Highest Debut for Female Singer in Spotify History

After all that publicity, the Oprah TV show, therapy sessions, pants suits, her kid talking in the middle of a song, all of it, guess what? Adele’s “30” did not break any records yesterday. The album came in sixth among all time global debuts on Spotify for female singers. The “30” album had 60 million streams. A week earlier, Taylor Swift’s re-recorded “Red” album had 90 million. Indeed, Taylor holds the top 3 spots (see below).
MUSIC
Daily Beast

Adele’s New Album ‘30’ Is a Masterpiece of Heartbreak and Honesty

We handed Adele the anvil and our consent, even our eagerness: Do your best with it. Wallop us. Pummel our hearts until they shatter. Absolutely ruin us with your music. The new album, released Friday, finds the singer processing the pain of her divorce from her ex-husband. For someone with a reputation for articulating complex and unspeakable emotions through soaring ballads, she’s operating at a new level here. Her voice is both richer and more dexterous than it’s ever been, alternately contorting itself around and booming mightily over lyrics so deep and observant, it’s as if they’ve been exorcised from the depths of her being.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

As Expected, Adele's 30 Has Fans 100% In Their Feels And I Get It

Adele’s first album in six years is here, and let’s just say it was worth the wait. Her newest body of work, 30, arrived on Nov. 19, and fans immediately began raving over the 12-track album. It’s been a long time coming, but following her 2019 divorce, the collection of songs is her most personal yet. Per usual, Adele blessed fans with plenty of sad bops that are sure to have you in your feels. In fact, some fans on Twitter are flat out sobbing. BRB, while I cry along, too.
CELEBRITIES
Anchorage Daily News

Album review: Adele’s ‘30’ has more to offer than dazzling sadness

Numbers are easier to understand than music, so when we try to explain the magnificence of Adele, we tend to bombard each other with digits. She’s expected to sell this many copies within that many days; her previous album held this chart position for that many weeks; and when this many television viewers watched her chitchat with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, it was that many more than tuned in to the Grammys back in March. Units move and record books get rewritten. It’s as if the only way to comprehend Adele’s significance is through some breathless math problem involving money, people and time.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele releases 30: Reviews, reactions and revelations from the singer’s new album

Adele has released her longawaited, eagerly anticipated album 30. Fans all around the world are reacting to the British artist’s fourth record, which includes her hit single “Easy on Me”.Reviews for the album went live earlier this week, with critics praising the “immediacy” to her lyrics, along with her vocal prowess. “Earlier songs spoke in platitudes and broad strokes,” The Independent’s Annabel Nugent observed. “They projected human emotions onto the natural world – a shallow valley, a shelter in the rain, the river running nearby where she grew up. But the singer of 30 is more literal. Adele unmediated. Adele unfiltered. Adele opening her Notes app at 3am mid-anxiety attack and jotting down whatever comes to mind.”In a recent interview, Adele responded to fans who said the new music was “too similar” to her previous work, questioning: “Why would I shake up my sound?”Read more:What the fans are saying about Adele’s new album, and what the critics thinkAdele shares voicenotes to son where she attempts to help him understand her divorce from Simon KoneckiThe Independent’s review of Adele’s new album 30Adele ‘hurt’ that people felt ‘let down’ by weight lossThe liveblog is now closed
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

Adele's latest album '30' has voice note to son about her divorce

Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Adele's highly-anticipated fourth studio album "30" which was released recently includes a voice note to her son about divorce. '30' is the first album the award-winning singer has released since 2015. According to Fox News, Adele's been open in recent interviews about her...
MUSIC
Montclarion

Adele Brings the Waterworks With Her New Album, ‘ 30 ’

After a six-year hiatus, Adele, a sensational 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, has returned with the debut of her fourth studio album “30,” released on Nov. 19. One thing is for sure: she did not take it “easy on us.”. This album includes a track list of 12 songs filled with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele thinks new album 'could save lives'

Adele believes her new album “could actually save a few lives”. The 33-year-old singer is set to release her long-awaited new album, ‘30’, on Friday , and the singer believes that her record could be a life-saver for some of her long-time fans. The London-born star, whose new album is...
CELEBRITIES

