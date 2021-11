Hoping to help as many people in his community as possible, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu passed out turkeys to families in need on Monday, continuing a holiday tradition that has taken place since before he joined the team. His first Thanksgiving event in K.C. took place in 2019. Food insecurity is a growing issue in the area, and though there remains lots of work to be done in solving underlying systemic problems that cause it, his contribution of around 500 birds provided lots of assistance to those who might have had to go without this Thanksgiving.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO