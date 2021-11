There was entirely too much offense from the Buffalo Sabres to open this game. Two shots in the first minute. Disgusting. The Sabres also play some good defense? They crowd the crease and lie down to block a shot, and they stop David Kämpf from taking a shot but he gets the tip of his stick and slightly nudges the puck, and it slowly slides through the defenders, under Aaron Dell, and just over the line into the net. It’s amazing.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO