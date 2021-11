Stanley County School students and staff engaged in a friendly two-week penny war, raising $3,209. The contest ended proceeds raised, went to Mrs. Vicki Walters, a 3rd grade teacher who is fighting breast cancer. Students in grades JK-12 added pennies to containers throughout the 2 weeks. The classroom that raised the most money won a pizza party. The winning classroom was Mrs. Walter’s 3rd grade class. Thank you to all that donated and thank you to Pizza Ranch for donating the pizza for the party. The presentation was made to Mrs. Walter’s Nov. 23, 2021.

STANLEY COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO