DENVER (CBS4) – After a violent week among teens in Aurora, leaders from the across the Denver metro area are stepping outside of their cities to be part of the solution. A Denver man, who is a role model today, admits he used to be part of the problem. “I got involved in gangs in high school, dropped out of high school my senior year and ended up going to prison by the age of 25,” said Jonathan McMillan, the City of Denver’s Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator. Jonathan McMillan (credit: CBS) Now a mentor to many, McMillan says violence doesn’t recognize nor respect...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO