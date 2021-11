Congratulations to senior cross country runners Juliana Barlog and Tay Anderson for making the Indiana Coaches of Girls’ Sports Association (ICGSA) Academic All-State team ! This is a very prestigious honor and an athlete needs exceptional grades and scores to even be nominated. Barlog, also her team’s Most Improved Runner Award winner, made the 1st Team and Anderson was selected Honorable Mention (HM), continuing a strong tradition of KVHS cross country runners who have been Academic All-State in the past, most recently Sammy Martin in 2019- HM and Tay Miller-1st Team in 2018. Head Coach Lane Lewallen: “This is an awesome honor for JB (Barlog) and Tay. We are very proud of them both, great job, ladies!!” GO KOUGS!

SPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO