Jonah Hill and Martin Scorsese reteam for Grateful Dead biopic

If you grew up in the '70s, you almost certainly remember Lindsay Wagner, the leading lady from the sci-fi television show The Six Million Dollar Man and its popular spin-off, The Bionic Woman. A pop culture icon, action hero, and sex symbol of her time, Wagner's star power was undeniable. She went on to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Dramatic Role for her groundbreaking performance as Jaime Sommers, as well as two Golden Globe nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Today the actress is 72 years old and, after 50 years as a Hollywood actor, her career is still thriving. Read on to see the timeless beauty now!
